    U.S. Coast Guard rescues person on ice floe

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A 55-year-old man called the Coast Guard to report that he was stranded on an ice floe approximately three
    miles east of Point Abbaye off the Keweenaw Peninsula.

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie coordinated with Negaunee Dispatch to locate the GPS position
    produced from the man’s 911 call. The Coast Guard Ninth District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air
    Station Traverse City. The crew of the MH-60 immediately located the man and hoisted him safely into the
    helicopter where the rescue swimmer conducted a health assessment. The man was taken to Houghton County
    Memorial Airport for evaluation by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. No injuries were reported.

    Appropriate cold weather gear is critical for anyone planning to spend time near the water during the winter
    months. The stranded person was wearing a survival suit, a float bib, and a float vest, which may have proven
    crucial to ensuring their safety.

    Please contact the Sector Sault Sainte Marie Public Affairs Officer at (906) 635-3310 with any questions.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 17:05
    Story ID: 416132
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard rescues person on ice floe, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ice Rescue
    District 9
    Air Station Traverse City
    Sector Sault Sainte Marie

