U.S. Coast Guard rescues person on ice floe

A 55-year-old man called the Coast Guard to report that he was stranded on an ice floe approximately three

miles east of Point Abbaye off the Keweenaw Peninsula.



U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie coordinated with Negaunee Dispatch to locate the GPS position

produced from the man’s 911 call. The Coast Guard Ninth District launched an MH-60 helicopter from Air

Station Traverse City. The crew of the MH-60 immediately located the man and hoisted him safely into the

helicopter where the rescue swimmer conducted a health assessment. The man was taken to Houghton County

Memorial Airport for evaluation by awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel. No injuries were reported.



Appropriate cold weather gear is critical for anyone planning to spend time near the water during the winter

months. The stranded person was wearing a survival suit, a float bib, and a float vest, which may have proven

crucial to ensuring their safety.



Please contact the Sector Sault Sainte Marie Public Affairs Officer at (906) 635-3310 with any questions.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US