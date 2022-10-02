U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii prepares for major renovation

HONOLULU -- The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is preparing to undergo a $3 million HVAC renovation beginning later this month.



The museum will close to visitors Sunday, Feb. 13.



The renovation project will likely take the rest of the year, with the museum reopening in early 2023.



During the renovation project, the museum’s store, which is operated by the Hawaii Army Museum Society, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Regional Visitor Center will remain open as long as possible.



Community members planning to visit during the project can call the museum’s store at (808) 955-9552 and the Pacific Regional Visitor Center at (808) 438-2815 to confirm hours of operation ahead of time.



The closure does not affect the Tropic Lightning Museum, which is on Schofield Barracks.



Established in 1976, the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is housed inside Battery Randolph, a former coast artillery fortification that mounted two 14-inch disappearing rifled guns, on Fort DeRussy in Waikiki.



The battery was the first line of defense against an enemy naval attack on the south shore of Oahu. When the guns were emplaced here, they were the largest guns in the entire Pacific – from California to the Philippines. The guns were never challenged or fired in anger.



The museum’s exhibits tell the story of the U.S. Army in Hawaii and the Pacific area, the military history of Hawaii, and the contributions made by Hawaii and Hawaii’s citizens to the nation’s defense. Key exhibits include the military organizations of the Hawaiian monarchy, Coast Artillery in Hawaii, Hawaii’s critical role in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, the Go for Broke Nisei Soldiers and a Gallery of Heroes to honor all citizens of Hawaii who earned our nation’s two highest awards for valor.



Despite an annual visitor attendance of more than 100,000 per year, a majority being tourists from all over the world, the true mission of Army Museums are to train and educate Army Soldiers about their history and material culture.

