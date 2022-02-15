Tax resources available for Soldiers, families

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Even though U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii doesn't have a physical tax center, there are free online services available to Soldiers and their families.



Alternatively, Soldiers may choose to hire a commercial preparer to file their taxes. Regardless of the method, individuals remain responsible for filing a complete and accurate return.



The tax filing season began Jan. 24, and for most taxpayers the deadline is April 18, 2022. Visit https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/2022-tax-filing-season-begins-jan-24-irs-outlines-refund-timing-and-what-to-expect-in-advance-of-april-18-tax-deadline for more information.



Filing options for Soldiers



The U.S. Army does not endorse any specific tax preparation service. However, these are low-cost and free options for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii community members:



-MilTax is a free, secure and confidential e-filing software that is provided by the Department of Defense. Military One Source also offers access to tax consultants who can answer questions. Visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/miltax-software/ for more information.



-IRS: Free File is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free. Visit https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free for more information.



-TurboTax has a military discount that allows all enlisted active-duty and Reserve Soldiers file their 2021 federal and state taxes for free. This offer is not valid for officers, and it excludes TurboTax Live products. Visit https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp for more information.



-H&R Block offers tax services at a discounted rate. In-person commercial services are offered at Fort Shafter and Schofield Barracks exchanges. H&R Block also offers a free second-look tax review program in which H&R Block reviews last year’s returns to determine whether filers are entitled to additional money that was not claimed; a 100% accuracy guarantee in the event of an audit; and in the event of an error, H&R Block will pay the penalty and interest at no additional cost to the filer.



Documents you will need to file your taxes



When using any tax preparation software or paid service, you will need to have certain documents available.



For Soldiers using software, it is likely you will need your prior year return to set up an account. Once you create an account, follow the prompts to input data from your current year tax documents.



Finally, use your prior year return to check your current return. Remember to include all bank and interest bearing accounts, student loan interest, childcare expenses and taxable information.



Social Security Card/SSNs (or ITIN) for all persons claimed on the tax return



-Form W-2: Shows the amount of taxes withheld from your paycheck for the year and is used to file your federal and state taxes

Form 1098: Real estate tax documents including mortgage interest statements



-Form 1099: Alimony, child support or related payment agreements, interest and dividends, earnings from self-employment

-Any other documents indicating earned income, such as scholarships

-Any documented income from rental properties

-Records of moving expenses related to a new military assignment, retirement, separation and etc.

-Receipts/documentation for deductibles

-Child and dependent care information



Although the Consolidated Legal Center does not provide tax preparation services, they continue to provide free tax related assistance, such reviewing a letter from the IRS, in the normal course of legal assistance.



For more information on requesting a regular legal assistance appointment please visit https://home.army.mil/hawaii/index.php/my-fort/services/legal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:30 Story ID: 416122 Location: HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tax resources available for Soldiers, families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.