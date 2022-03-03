Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Division deputy director receives Superior Civilian Service Award

QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES 03.03.2022 Courtesy Story

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. -- Mr. Shon P. Brodie, deputy director of Maritime Expeditionary Warfare (MExW) Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration (CD&I) at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, was presented with the Superior Civilian Service Award (SCSA), during a ceremony at the Raymond G. Davis Center, March 3, 2022. He was hand chosen for his distinguished professionalism, initiative, and total dedication to duty by Maj. Gen. Eric E. Austin, director of Capabilities Development Directorate, CD&I.



The SCSA is the second highest honorary award bestowed on a civilian employee by the Department of the Navy, and is presented to individuals who have made exceptionally high contributions to their organization.



Brodie received the award surrounded by former co-workers, current staff, as well as his wife and daughter. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled,” said Brodie, “There are people in that room who deserve the same recognition… I’m just humbled.”



Brodie, a Frostburg, Maryland native, served 23 years of active duty service in the U.S. Marine Corps. After he retired, he worked as a consultant, project manager and analyst in a range of industries including training, finance, sales, and defense. He began his position as the deputy director of MExW in November 2016, and assumed responsibilities as director in January 2020.



Deputy Commandant Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, had only good things to say about Brodie and his work with MExW, “Shon has the ability to build and maintain relationships, and work successfully with the Navy,” said Heckl. “The Marine Corps is getting back to its naval roots, and Shon has been at the center of it,” he continued.



The mission of the MExW is to develop and integrate Marine Corps maritime expeditionary warfare capabilities, and anticipate strategic challenges and opportunities for fleet Marines. Brodie was able to articulate this mission through the annual MExW Report, which kept key leadership and other services aware of current and future expeditionary warfare platforms and programs.



During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Brodie was able to organize and bring his team together, and focus their energy on supporting the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance. He coordinated with a variety of offices to ensure the successful delivery of congressional testimony by the Commandant of the Marine Corps, the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Deputy Commandant for CD&I. These documents included a variety of issues affecting amphibious warfare ships, surface connectors, light amphibious warships, and future U.S. Navy battle force inventories.



“Our team helps influence our leadership on issues that are associated with national security policy,” said Brodie. “There is so much associated with the complexity of making sure that we have the resources available for Marines,” he continued.



Brodie’s time as the deputy director of MExW, has directly impacted current, and future, combat capabilities of joint warfighting and the Marine Corps.



Leaving this piece of advice, Brodie said, “When the Marine Corps says bloom where you’re planted, there is absolutely truth in that… You have to do the very best, at the job you’re assigned.”



His citation reads:



“Shon P. Brodie, who has been cited for Superior service while serving as Deputy Director, Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, from July 2018 to September 2021. Mr. Brodie’s leadership, vision, and guidance were instrumental in providing clear direction and a single voice for expeditionary ship requirements and surface connector capabilities. Mr. Brodie oversaw the research and development of the annual Maritime Expeditionary Warfare Report, which focuses on providing a shared understanding of the value of maritime expeditionary warfare capabilities and seabasing operations in current and future operating environments. Mr. Brodie’s superb leadership, initiative and total devotion to duty reflected great credit upon him and upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.”