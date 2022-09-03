AFAF Kicks off 2022 campaign

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – This year Team Moody kicks-off the 2022 Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign, March 14 through April 22, and hopes to raise or surpass the goal of $58,230.



The AFAF campaign supports four charities that are dedicated to caring for Airmen, guardians and their spouses, from induction to retirement and beyond.



“Everybody can benefit from the AFAF,” said Senior Master Sgt. William Beard, 74th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons section chief and acting AFAF assistant installation project officer. “During dire or stressful times, members are able to use this assistance to their advantage and through housing, education and monetary relief, receive the help that they are in search of.”



The four AFAF charities include:



• Air Force Aid Society, which works to support and enhance the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force missions by providing emergency financial assistance, educational support and community programs to Air Force and Space Force families.



• Air Force Enlisted Village, which is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose core mission is to provide a safe, secure home for surviving spouses or retired enlisted U.S. Airmen who are 55 years of age and up.



• The General & Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, which provides financial grants to surviving spouses of retirees, Airmen or Guardians, needing monthly and/or one-time financial assistance.



• Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, which is there to make sure widowed spouses of retired Air Force and Space Force officers receive critical care and housing, to include assisted living, skilled nursing and/or memory care.



“This is my first time being involved with this campaign,” said Capt. Carson Bassett, 23rd Wing Judge Advocate chief of civil law and acting AFAF installation project officer. “It’s important to me because at my previous overseas station, I was able to see the personal effects it had on those around me. Airmen were able to connect with their loved ones and attend family members in their end of life.”



Those looking for a way to help service members and their families out, can find that donating to the campaign is relatively easy and anyone can contribute.



“Anybody can donate,” Beard said. “Airmen can select a payroll deduction and specify how much money goes to one or every charity, which is taken out at a minimum of three months; or electronic donations, which can be accomplished by scanning a QR-code designed to take the contributor directly to the wing’s donation website or searching the link and donating directly to the campaign; or cash and checks to your squadron keyworkers.”



The AFAF organizations rely solely on donations to provide their support and anyone can donate or raise money through fundraisers to support AFAF.



“This is my third iteration of doing this campaign,” Beard said. “I’ve been in a few different positions each time and I was more than happy to jump at the volunteer opportunity to be the assistant project officer because seeing how it benefits affect the airmen and the wing, is exciting, and I love seeing the hard work everyone puts in to raise money for the campaign because it’s all for a great cause.”



For more information on how to donate and what each charity provides, check out www.afassistancefund.org or contact Capt. Carson Bassett and Senior Master Sgt. William Beard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 15:34 Story ID: 416115 Location: GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFAF Kicks off 2022 campaign, by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.