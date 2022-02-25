Re-EVALUATE the System

In August 2020, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., U.S. Air Force chief of staff, rolled out guidance titled “Accelerate Change or Lose”. Since then, the Air Force has been releasing newly designed systems and practices in an effort to progress with the changing world.



As a byproduct of this guidance, in January 2022, the Department of the Air Force launched a new enlisted and officer evaluation system, myEvaluation (myEval).



“One of the biggest complaints was Virtual Personnel Center (vPC) and how outdated and antiquated our electronic platforms are,” said Capt. Justin Johnson, 325th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander. “MyEval is a newly minted platform that was rolled out to essentially do away with vPC."



The vPC site has been a centralized location that allows customers to perform a variety of administrative tasks, including annual evaluations, which are essential to track members’ performance and establish eligibility for promotion.



Johnson reported myEval to be more user friendly while also including some features to benefit the users. One of these benefits is opting in to receive reminder emails when feedbacks and evaluations need to be completed. There is also an effort to be more transparent with members able to view who has their evaluation, and see how long they’ve had it.



Throughout 2022, the DAF will continue releasing capabilities within myEval including auto-populating performance related information to reduce the amount of supporting documents raters needs to attach.



“Innovating and going into a new cloud based system is going to allow us to be more efficient going forward so we can focus on the mission,” said Lt. Col. Rigoberto Perez, 325th Force Support Squadron commander. “As we move through 2022, there has to be more effective platforms that make the requirements for our jobs a little bit easier."



As of Feb. 4, Airmen must use the new system for all performance feedback, and officer and enlisted evaluations with a close-out date of May 31, 2022, or later. Evaluations closing out prior to May 31 will remain on vPC.



MyEval can be located on the myFSS website or through the Air Force Portal. MPF encourages members to create an account and get familiar with myEval to mitigate issues once the switch is complete. Team Tyndall Airmen can reach out to their unit’s commander support staff or contact Force Management customer service at 325fss.fspm.forcemanagement@us.af.mil with any questions regarding the new system.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 14:10 Story ID: 416103 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Re-EVALUATE the System, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.