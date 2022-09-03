NUWC Keyport intern graduates program, advances her career to the next level

Photo By Lonnie Collier | Katherine Matranga, Logistics Management Specialist, for NUWC Division Keyport, is the...... read more read more Photo By Lonnie Collier | Katherine Matranga, Logistics Management Specialist, for NUWC Division Keyport, is the most recent graduate of the Naval Acquisition Development Program. The NADP internship gives next generation logisticians the necessary experience to be successful in government service. (Courtesy photo US Navy 22 March 2019) see less | View Image Page

KEYPORT, Wash., March 9, 2021/Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport/- Katherine Matranga, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport’s newest graduate of the Naval Acquisition Development Program has traveled far over the last few months.



Matranga, an Idaho native who graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, first joined the internship program in 2019.



“Working at NUWC Keyport has been a great career opportunity for me,” said Matranga. “There are so many fantastic experts for me to learn from, and they are a great group of people to work with. Logistics has been an exciting adventure for me and I’m happy for the new changes coming into the field.”



The NADP internship gives next generation logisticians the necessary experience to be successful in government service. To qualify, candidates must have:

- a bachelor’s degree

- a minimum 2.95 grade point average

- meet Office of Personnel Management qualification requirements.

Other career fields within the program include business, contracting, engineering, and information technology, and it takes up to three years to complete.



Matranga learned about the program while in college when one of her professors mentioned that the program was looking for students. She applied and was accepted in 2019.



During the three-year long program, she has worked with many different departments onboard Keyport to include the business office in the Undersea Systems and Sustainment Engineering Department, Integrated Warfare Systems and Littoral Combat Ships section.

Leadership within the organization praised her abilities and the NADP.



“The NADP is one of the best, most robust tools for supervisors when it comes to recruiting the acquisition workforce talent the Navy needs today. The training, combined with well-planned rotations, gives our NADP interns the knowledge and skills to have an immediate impact in the workplace,” said Steve Jordan, Code 532 Information Technology and Integrated Product Support Branch Head.



“Katherine’s time in the internship program has afforded her exposure to a wide variety of acquisition mission areas and her gained expertise is already making a major difference throughout the programs she supports. Her skills will be put to immediate use supporting the Littoral Combat Ship Carrier Vessel Tactical Support Center and Undersea Warfare Decision Support System programs of record,” he said.



Upon graduation, she will become a permanent Logistics Management Specialist in the IT and IPS Support Branch.



She will specifically work as the Model Based Product Support Change Agent providing additional logistics’ support such as provisioning and procurement support to the LCS program with a wide variety of logistics’ taskings and transitions using her skills in a variety of computer software and programs.



For more information about the Naval Acquisition Development Program internship, visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/workforce/Pages/NADP/Applicants/ApplicantInformation.aspx



