Navy Medicine Leaders attend 2022 Military Ambassadors Reception

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (March 7, 2022) Naval leadership within Military City USA including Capt. Ann Case (second from left), commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) and Capt. Gerald DeLong (second from right), commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio attended the annual Military Ambassadors Reception held at The Witte Museum. Pictured with the commanding officers are NAMRU San Antonio's Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman David Snow, Navy Ambassadors Petty Officers 1st Class Henson A. Chiong of NMTSC and Samantha Teliczan assigned to Navy Information Operations Command Texas, Miss San Antonio Elaina McCoulskey, and NMTSC Executive Officer Cmdr. Brian Ellis. The event was hosted by the Military-Civilian Club of San Antonio. Keynote speakers included Commander of Air Force Education and Training Command Lt. Gen. Marshall Webb, USAA CEO Wayne Peacock, King San Antonio XCIX Barton Simpson, and King Rey Feo LXXIII Augustine Cortez Jr. Military Ambassadors represent their service at events throughout the local community with San Antonio's Fiesta being the highlight of the program. The Military Ambassador Program promotes the military's commitment and relationship with the local communities around the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

SAN ANTONIO – (March 7, 2022) Naval leadership within Military City USA including Capt. Gerald DeLong, commanding officer of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio and Capt. Ann Case, commanding officer of Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC) attended the annual Military Ambassadors Reception held at The Witte Museum.



The event was hosted by the Military-Civilian Club of San Antonio. Keynote speakers included Commander of Air Force Education and Training Command Lt. Gen. Marshall Webb, USAA CEO Wayne Peacock, King San Antonio XCIX Barton Simpson, and King Rey Feo LXXIII Augustine Cortez Jr.



Military Ambassadors represent their service at events throughout the local community with San Antonio's Fiesta being the highlight of the program.



The Military Ambassador Program promotes the military’s commitment and relationship with the local communities around the installation.

NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.



NMTSC is the Navy component command providing administrative and operational control over Navy staff and students assigned to the METC and other medical programs in the San Antonio area.