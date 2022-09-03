Courtesy Translation: Wiesbaden city government: Almost a hundred pallets of supplies for Ukraine on their way to Wroclaw

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 09 MAR 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Almost a hundred pallets of supplies for Ukraine on their way to Wroclaw



The state capital Wiesbaden would like to thank all supporters of the central collection campaign "Relief supplies for Ukraine". Between Saturday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 8, citizens handed in nearly a hundred pallets of relief supplies, including first aid kits, baby food, sleeping bags, tents, shatterproof thermos bottles and canned food.



Originally, it was planned to transport the relief supplies in one vehicle to Wroclaw. Thanks to the great response, however, three vehicles made went on their way to the Polish twin city on Wednesday, March 9. The relief supplies will be distributed to refugees in Wroclaw, or they will be transported to the Ukrainian twin city of Wrocław - Lviv, which is about 560 kilometers away. Whether and in what form further aid actions are carried out depends on the current development and feedback from Wroclaw. In order to be prepared for additional transports, the Citizens' Office welcomes information from companies or citizens who can provide trucks or other larger transport vehicles at telephone (0611) 318024 or via email to buergerreferat@wiesbaden.de.



"I would like to thank all those who participated in the aid campaign with their financial and material donations, which made this campaign possible," says Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende. "Many volunteers have cleared their professional schedules and organized childcare to participate in the aid campaign. They also show a high willingness to get involved in additional aid campaigns of the city. With their commitment, these people are a role model, because through their passionate commitment they make themselves strong for those in need."



After the announcement of the fundraising campaign, a new coordination idea was developed, in cooperation with the Citizens' Department, Staff Unit "Wiesbaden identity. Commitment. Citizen participation.", the volunteer center and other contact points for engagement. Coordinators from the city coordinated the volunteer work on site. A digital appointment platform was designed where people could register to support. The volunteer center invited one-day-helpers to the action. Within a short time, all free slots were filled. Ten helpers each sorted and packed the relief goods in shifts of four hours in the wagon hall of the waste disposal companies of the state capital Wiesbaden (ELW). A total of 50 volunteers and four coordinators were deployed as coordinators. 25 ELW employees were also on duty. They received the relief supplies, helped citizens unload, transported the goods to the wagon hall and supplied the volunteers. The companies Knettenbrech Gurdulic, Globus, Aumeas Apotheke and Metro also supported the campaign.



Those who would like to continue to support Ukrainians financially, can still donate to: Fundacja Ukraina Foundation, IBAN PL85 1090 2398 0000 0001 4935 4384, SWIFT code WBKPPLPP, Santander Bank Polska S.A., Kontobezeichnung (account description) Save Ukraine, Verwendungszweck (purpose of use) Gift Save Ukraine.



Those who want to support people from Ukraine with their commitment in Wiesbaden can contact ukraine-hilfe@wiesbaden.de by e-mail. On Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a "Market of Aid" for Ukraine will also take place on Schlossplatz with stands of various municipal, civil society and private aid initiatives. There, people can find out about meaningful ways of donating money, goods and time. There, those coming from Ukraine will find contact points there with information on available offers.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000418454.php