    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Story by Sarah McNair 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Our Air Force Civil Engineer Center hosted a team from the United Kingdom’s Defence Infrastructure Organization, part of the Ministry of Defence team responsible for military infrastructure in the UK. The DIO officials first visited AFCEC headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to meet with local leaders and discuss program management methodologies and synchronization efforts on Department of the Air Force infrastructure needs in the UK.

    The British visitors also met with AFCEC’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to gain insight and learn about Tyndall’s NDR program, including mission and rebuild efforts, achievements and plans to boost efficiency of installation operations.

    #BattleReadyBuiltRight #AFStrong #IAMIMSC #BuildTyndallStrong #Partnerships

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 09:47
    Story ID: 416060
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEC hosts United Kingdom's DIO, by Sarah McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

