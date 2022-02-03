AFCEC hosts United Kingdom's DIO

Our Air Force Civil Engineer Center hosted a team from the United Kingdom’s Defence Infrastructure Organization, part of the Ministry of Defence team responsible for military infrastructure in the UK. The DIO officials first visited AFCEC headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, to meet with local leaders and discuss program management methodologies and synchronization efforts on Department of the Air Force infrastructure needs in the UK.



The British visitors also met with AFCEC’s Natural Disaster Recovery Division at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, to gain insight and learn about Tyndall’s NDR program, including mission and rebuild efforts, achievements and plans to boost efficiency of installation operations.



Date Taken: 03.02.2022