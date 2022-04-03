U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment begin in the Marine Corps Trials

U.S. MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON Calif. – U.S. Marines participated in a powerlifting competition, kicking off the start of the 2022 Marine Corps Trials on March 4, 2022.

“The Marine Corps Trials allows recovering servicemembers the opportunity to meet and socialize with other recovering service members and other people who might be going through a similar struggle of what they're going through,” said Capt. Thomas Benge, an engineer operations officer with Wounded Warrior Regiment. “So, they've built that morale and camaraderie and realize that they're not isolated in their recovery, that there's other people who are also going through a recovery process. This allows them to see the similarities between themselves and someone else which can enhance their overall recovery process.”

Hosted by Wounded Warrior Battalion-West, the Marine Corps Trials serves as an opportunity to cultivate camaraderie and the warrior ethos and provide a venue for showcasing mental and physical achievements through adaptive sports competitions.

“The mission of the Wounded Warrior Regiment,” said Benge, “is to provide and facilitate assistance to wounded, ill, injured servicemembers attached to Marine units, and their family members, throughout the phases of recovery.”

The Trials reinforces the regimental mission by allowing recovering servicemembers the opportunity to compete in sports events and see the beneficial effects of their recovery.

