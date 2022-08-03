Taekwondo Soldier-athlete qualifies for 31st Summer World University Games

Photo By Sgt. Michael Hunnisett | Spc. Josh Liu competes at the Collegiate Team Trials to compete for a spot at the 31st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Michael Hunnisett | Spc. Josh Liu competes at the Collegiate Team Trials to compete for a spot at the 31st Summer World University Games, Chengdu, China during a competition at the USA Taekwondo National Center of Excellence, February 26-27, 2022. Liu defeated both opponents and qualified for the games during the competition. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program’s Taekwondo team boasts a collection of the nation’s fiercest competitors. Between them, they’ve racked up golds at CISM Taekwondo World Championships and U.S. Taekwondo National Championships – and even an Olympic medal.



What makes some of these athletes even more remarkable, is that while serving their country in the U.S. Army as a Soldier-athlete, they’re also pursuing an undergraduate degree.



Spc. Josh Liu is one of those athletes. While training as a Taekwondo Soldier, he also studies Business Entrepreneurship at Penn State.



A unique opportunity for Taekwondo athletes studying whilst serving is the ability to compete at the Collegiate Team Trials, which were held at the Taekwondo National Center of Excellence, Colorado Springs, February 26 - 27.



“Competing for the World Class Athlete program has been amazing, it’s unique to be able to compete as a student and a Soldier,” said Liu. “Being able to wear many hats while doing what I love is a dream come true.”



Liu faced two opponents during the competition, defeating both and earning a qualification to the Summer World University Games, Chengdu, China, this summer.



“It was really exciting fighting at the team trials and securing my spot for the Games in June,” explained Liu. “Along with my teammate, I believe we may be the only Soldier-athlete Students to compete for the USA at the University Games.”



The Taekwondo competitions of the 31st Summer World University Games will take place from June 27 to July 3.