49th Wing Congratulates Award Winners

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Members of Holloman AFB gathered to honor the 49th Wing’s annual and quarterly award winners during a ceremony, March 4, here.



To win at the Wing level, nominees first compete and win at the squadron then group levels. Each group then nominates one person for each of the award categories to be reviewed by the Wing’s selection board. The selection board grades each nominee based on their technical expertise, demonstration of leadership and job performance.



Congratulations to the 49th WG’s annual and quarterly award winners:

Airman of the Quarter:

Airman 1st Class Andre Cruz, 49th Maintenance Group

Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Solomon, 49th Medical Group

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter:

Master Sgt. Jayson Lyons, 49th Mission Support Group

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Capt. Hallie Sarno, 49th MDG

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter:

Maj. Alessio Battistella, 49th Operations Group.

Civilian Category I (Non-Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. Douglas Pinard, 49th MDG

Civilian Category II (Non-Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. Mark Christensen, 49th MSG

Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Mr. Lucas Hillebrand, 49th MSG

Civilian Category III (Non-Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Ms. Dawn Cisco, 49th MDG

Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Quarter:

Ms. Julie Franklin, 49th MSG

Key Spouse of the Quarter:

Lori Armstrong, 49th MSG

Volunteer of the Quarter:

Tech. Sgt. Jessica Ashford, 49th MSG

49er of the Quarter:

Tech. Sgt. Sophia Finch, 49th MSG

Instructor Pilot of the Quarter:

Maj. Michael Mccann, 54th Fighter Group

Small Team of the Quarter:

Medical Readiness Squadron, 49th MDG

Large Team of the Quarter:

49th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 49th MSG







Airman of the Year:

Senior Airman Emily Pizzello, 49th MSG

Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Staff Sgt. Hailey Gibbs, 49th MDG

Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year:

Master Sgt. Louis Cotter, 54th FG

First Sergeant of the Year:

Senior Master Sgt. David Pennington, 49th MSG

Company-grade Officer of the Year:

Capt. Brodie Hicks, 49th MSG

Field-grade Officer of the Year:

Maj. Marcus Anthony, 49th OG

Civilian Category I of the Year:

Ms. Talesha Harvin, 49th MSG

Civilian Category II (Non-supervisory) of the Year:

Mr. Norman Bloom, 49th MSG

Civilian Category II (Supervisory) of the Year:

Mr. William Payseno, 49th MXG

Civilian Category III (Non-supervisory) of the Year:

Mr. Bobby Middleton, 49th MDG

Civilian Category III (Supervisory) of the Year:

Mrs. Karen Wilkerson, 49th Wing Staff Agency

Honor Guardsman of the Year:

Senior Airman Hayden Maddox, 49th MSG

Key Spouse of the Year:

Jessica Manco, 49th MSG

Military Training Leader of the Year:

Tech. Sgt. Austin Santos, 49th OG

Volunteer of the Year:

Master Sgt. Ming Lee, 49th MSG

Instructor Pilot of the Year:

Capt. Patrick A. Mayfield, 54th FG

Small Unit of the Year – 49th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, 49th MDG

Large Unit of the Year –49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 49th MXG

