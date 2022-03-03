JBSA leaders visit, encourage children during Read Across America

Photo By Lori Bultman | In honor of Read Across America Day March 2, U.S. Army Col. Bryan Logan, vice...... read more read more Photo By Lori Bultman | In honor of Read Across America Day March 2, U.S. Army Col. Bryan Logan, vice commander of the 502nd Air Base wing and deputy commander of Joint Base San Antonio, reads a book to children at Fort Sam Houston Elementary School Feb. 25, 2022. see less | View Image Page

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” - Dr. Seuss



March 2 was National Read Across America Day and Joint Base San Antonio leaders celebrated the occasion over the past several weeks by reading books to children at JBSA Child Development Centers and Fort Sam Houston Elementary School.



The day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get children excited about reading. March 2 was chosen because it is the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing and JBSA commander, read her favorite children’s book to a very attentive audience at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Child Development Center March 2.



“I love reading to kids. I read to my son every single night,” Miller said. “I think it is really important to read every day because literacy is important; it allows them to explore everything.”



The wing’s vice commander, U.S. Army Col. Bryan Logan, read to children at Fort Sam Houston Elementary School Feb. 25.



“I really appreciate the opportunity to come down here to the school,” he said. “I think this is huge part of getting our youngsters back into books.”



“Reading daily with my students allows them to share what they know, make connections or introduce them to new ideas,” said Julie Allen-Ruiz, a teacher at the school.



Brian Hoffman, 502nd ABW executive director, along with Command Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, also read a book to children at the JBSA-Lackland and JBSA-Randolph CDCs.



One of the children who listened to Miller read at the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston CDC said she really enjoyed the story.



“I liked the story about the pig,” the two-year-old said as she jumped up and down with excitement. She also likes that her dad reads to her each night before bed.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start, daily reading time for children creates the consistency and sense of stability they need.