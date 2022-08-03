Heroes of the Alamo honored during memorial service

Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army service members and members of the Alamo Heights High School JROTC program...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrea Kent | U.S. Army service members and members of the Alamo Heights High School JROTC program bear the flags during the Heroes of the Alamo annual memorial service, held at the Cenotaph by the Alamo, in San Antonio, Texas, Mar. 6, 2022. The flags they are holding represent the native states and nations of those who fell during the battle. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrea Kent) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Once, there were brave warriors who were outnumbered but would not surrender. There were a thousand attackers besieging them and the number of attackers were growing daily but the brave warriors wouldn’t surrender. These brave warriors were stubborn in their fight and forged on until the end.



U.S. Army North leadership, the Alamo Mission Chapter, and participants of the program address the bravery, patriotism, and sacrifice of these heroes at a memorial service located at the Cenotaph monument held on the anniversary of the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, March 6, 2022.



“When Mexican forces asked for the surrender of the Alamo, these great Soldiers answered with a cannon shot,” said Maj. Gen. Robert Whittle, the deputy commanding general for U.S. Army North. “186 years ago today, over 200 defenders fought thousands of attackers. In just 90 minutes they inflicted over three times their own number of casualties on the enemy.”



Whittle acknowledges the indispensable sacrifices of the heroes and the spirit of them that has lived on.



“The fallen Soldiers of the Alamo are with us here today,” said Whittle. “We can feel their presence. Their blood runs through the veins of their descendants. They know that you, and all of Texas, are living up to their legacy of bravery and fortitude.”



The service was held in honor of the different faces that fought the same fight and bear the same burden 186 years ago.



George W. Harcourt, former president of the Alamo Chapter, Sons of the Republic of Texas, issued a roll call of the nations and states which represented the hometown of the defenders of the Alamo. Some of the participants included natives of Texas, Illinois, Arkansas, Georgia, Ireland and Wales.



The service honored the unknown Soldiers in its all-inclusive effort to commemorate the Heroes of the Alamo through issuing a salute to the playing of “TAPS,” performed by the 323rd Army Band.



The willingness to fight and defend were the echoing themes throughout the ceremony. It is clear that the act of fighting is not just in regards to combat but in the efforts to remember. The Alamo Mission Chapter exemplified this in their putting together of the ceremony, along with all the participants of the program.



“Texans are willing to fight when necessary,” said Whittle. “We will fight for our families. We will fight for each other, fight for Texas, and fight for America.”