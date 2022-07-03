Naval Aviation Training Next – Project Corsair Commences First Class with Revamped Advanced Flight Training

Courtesy Photo | Left to right, Capt. Robert Lanane, Commodore of Training Air Wing 1, Lt. Cmdr....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Left to right, Capt. Robert Lanane, Commodore of Training Air Wing 1, Lt. Cmdr. Michael Saylor, Barbara DeBlanc Romero, and Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff, Chief Naval Air Training, pose for a ribbon cutting at the dedication of the Project Corsair facility operated by TW-1 onboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, Feb. 25. Romero is the daughter of U.S. Marine Col Jefferson J. DeBlanc who was a World War II Corsair pilot and Medal of Honor recipient. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1(SW) Krystina Coffey/Released) see less | View Image Page

Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) commenced Project Corsair – Naval Aviation Training Next’s (NATN) prototype flight training syllabus for advanced tactical jet pipeline students – with a ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Feb. 25.



CNATRA Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff, Commodore Training Air Wing 1 (TW-1) Capt. Robert Lanane, TW-1 Innovation Project Lead Cmdr. Michael Saylor, and Barbara DeBlanc Romero cut a ceremonial ribbon officially dedicating the Project Corsair facility at TW-1. Romero is the daughter of U.S. Marine Col. Jefferson J. DeBlanc, who was a World War II Corsair pilot and Medal of Honor recipient.



Traditionally, advanced flight training takes about 52 weeks to complete. Project Corsair uses the same principles developed for Projects Avenger and Hellcat – recently redesigned primary and intermediate training – to reduce the time it takes to train Student Naval Aviators (SNA). With 12 SNAs in its first class, Project Corsair replaces the traditional T-45C Goshawk strike training syllabus and introduces advanced concepts that SNAs would typically learn in their fleet replacement squadron (FRS). By shifting the introduction of these advanced concepts, SNAs gain knowledge earlier and are more prepared for the FRS syllabus. It combines the latest advancements in technology with structural and organizational improvements, such as focusing on skill-based progression instead of flight-hour quantity-based progression, thus minimizing time-to-train and cost.



Following in the same modality as Projects Avenger and Hellcat, Project Corsair is a departure from traditional training structure and promotes proficiency-based training and a detachment mentality. A core group of Instructor Pilots (IP) is assigned to each new class of SNAs to work through the syllabus with them. Instead of using total hours and total sorties to determine completion, it uses each SNA’s proficiency to determine successful completion for each block.



Once a SNA demonstrates the requisite proficiency and retention of skills for a block of flights, the SNA will validate competency in that specific block, having the potential to “proficiency advance” the remaining flights. Additionally, Project Corsair’s steady-state scheduling design allows for a minimum of one flight per day to aid in ensuring skill retention, progression, and proficiency.



“The end state of Project Corsair is to provide the FRS with the most capable SNAs leveraging every capability and process available,” said Saylor. “I personally feel Project Corsair’s ability to leverage new training technologies, steady-state scheduling, early exposure to fleet-level tactics, and the ability to proficiency advancing students that are able to demonstrate high levels of performance and retention when and where applicable will result in a higher-quality Student Naval Aviator in reduced time-to-train.”



Using newly available commercial and military technology, Project Corsair seeks to provide on-demand access to training as well as create new methods of learning with virtual reality (VR) simulators, pre-recorded fleet-style briefs, 360-degree flight videos and digital flight debrief capability. The addition of two new phases of training, Target Area Mechanics (TAM) and Fighter Intercepts (FTX) will expose SNAs to more advanced Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air Fighter tactics prior to reaching FRS.



According to Cmdr. Drew Corey, CNATRA NATN expansion lead, Project Corsair tailors instruction with VR devices and then has students validate the knowledge they’ve obtained in Operational Flight Trainers or aircraft to ensure they’ve reached the competency requirements to move forward with training.



“Project Corsair seeks to ensure efficient scheduling that maximizes both human and physical resources, specifically our students’ and instructors' time, our fuel, and aircraft.”



The addition of an artificial intelligence-based scheduler offers access to training aids electronically through a fully capable learning management system installed on an electronic kneeboard board and serves flight school in the palm of your hand.



“The use of technology allows this syllabus to teach advanced concepts earlier on,” said Cmdr. Kevin Friel, CNATRA NATN director. “We can sync two devices for students to practice dogfighting fundamentals with two IPs and learn those principles. It may not feel completely like the aircraft, but is an excellent procedural trainer, and will help teach higher level concepts much earlier. Theoretically, when they get to a more advanced aircraft, they won’t need as much instruction to advance through that skillset.”



Project Corsair expects to graduate its first class in March 2023.



CNATRA’s mission is to safely train the world’s finest combat quality naval aviation professionals, delivering them to our naval forces at the right time in the right quantity with the right skills at the right cost. Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA comprises five training air wings in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, which are home to 17 training squadrons. In addition, CNATRA oversees the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron the Blue Angels and the training curriculum for all fleet replacement squadrons.