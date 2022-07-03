1st Cavalry Division highlights excellence

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson | Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander and Command Sgt. Maj....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson | Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, recognized Capt. Nick Lee and1st Sgt. Donald Fermaint, Charlie Company, 1st battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment command team, for their excellence as they received the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award on March 7 at Fort Hood. The award is awarded to the best tank company or cavalry troop in every division or regiment. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, 1st Cavalry Division command sergeant major, recognized Charlie Company, 1st battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, for their excellence as they received the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award and Headquarters, 1st battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment for Top Gun streamer on March 7 at Fort Hood.

“We awarded the Draper award to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV. “The Draper award is awarded to the best tank company or cavalry troop in every division or regiment. It is a big deal that Charlie Company came out on top this year. They are graded on a number of different categories to be considered the best tank company.”

The company competed head to head against the other units in the division.

“What receiving the streamer means to us is that we have reached a great level of proficiency from both a tactical and weapons stand point,” said Staff Sgt. Larry Thompson, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, master gunner. “Countless hours of training has built our teams to reach this level of cohesiveness.”

Thompson said that it is very fulfilling to see the teams grow from the development that he has been providing them as the master gunner.

“To be recognized on this level, gives our guys a great sense of accomplishment,” said Thompson. “It is a great way to give them a confidence boost and to keep them motivated.”

Thompson said that receiving the award will not slow them down, the battalion plans to continue training for their upcoming rotation to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin and that he is looking forward to watching as they put their skills to the test.

“It is a huge honor to be awarded the 2021 Armor Cavalry Leadership award with 1st Sgt. Donald Fermaint,” said Capt. Nick Lee, commander, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment. “Even though our names are on the trophies, I would like to highlight the dedication and the hard work of the Soldiers in the company and the battalion as a whole.”

Since taking command, Richardson has brought back many traditions within the division. He plans to continue to highlight units through streamer ceremonies and ensure that the Troopers’ stories and accomplishments are told.