The Joint Commission visits WBAMC for a service extension survey

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Joint Commission surveyor, Marion Martin (far right), provides William Beaumont Army Medical Center emergency room department staff, suggestions on how to keep pediatric equipment clean and sterilized, ready for patient use, during a TJC visit to the main hospital on Feb. 28.

FORT BLISS, Texas – The Joint Commission conducted a service extension survey at William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Feb. 28, in preparation for the medical treatment facility’s triannual survey, which is in six to eight months.



Marion Martin and Dennis Minsent, TJC surveyors, came with vast experience in healthcare, patient safety, and risk management. Martin was interested in the hospital’s plan of action with the move into the new facility and Minsent reviewed building plans, policies and procedures.



“I think (Beaumont) did very well. From the legacy building to here, (Beaumont) had a very proactive approach and (their) planning was exquisite,” said Martin. “Very organized. My number one thing is that I am so impressed by those that made it happen.”



Martin’s comment was in reference to the hospital’s move in the midst of commitments in supporting operations such as the COVID-19 pandemic with testing, vaccination and care, and assisting Fort Bliss with the Afghan refugee mission.



“The individuals who serve here and live in this area, should be very proud of the facility that (they) have here,” said Minsent in agreement with Martin.



Both surveyors toured the hospital building of the campus and conducted individual and system tracers.



According to the TJC website, individual tracers are designed to “trace” the care experiences that a patient had while receiving services from the organization. It is a way to analyze the organization’s system of providing care, treatment or services using actual patients as the framework for assessing standards compliance. System tracers evaluate the system or process, including the integration of related processes, and the coordination and communication among disciplines and departments in those processes.



“We kind of traced the entire building, from the roof to the basement,” said Minsent. “(Beaumont) should be in good standing and good to go for (their) next survey.”



Their assessment found minor discoveries with low-level findings.



“These aren’t’ findings or observations, we did a partnered risk assessment today,” said Martin. “I always call it a risk assessment because we use that safer methodology to identify risk points, whether they are small, lower level, or high, some things you need to go back and take a look at and kind of tweak. A partnered risk assessment is really why we came in today.”



Martin received care at Beaumont many years ago and mentioned two of her brothers were born at the legacy facility.



“To be back, and in this beautiful facility that (Beaumont) planned for, the nursing care by evidence of their documentation was excellent,” said Martin. “The enthusiasm and the heart that I saw, as a veteran, I would come here to get care.”



TJC is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. To earn and maintain The Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission an organization must undergo an on-site survey by a Joint Commission survey team at least every three years. WBAMC maintained their TJC Gold Seal of Approval from the last TJC survey conducted in December, 2019.



“I could not be more proud of the WBAMC team,” said Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and WBAMC commander. “The survey results are a direct reflection of our amazing staff. They go above and beyond every day to provide the highest quality of care for our patients.”



“I went to the ICU, the Med-Surg, and the (emergency department),” said Martin. “Just the care environment itself, I think the community is very lucky to have this facility. It’s beautiful.”



Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.