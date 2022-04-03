Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, held a Commander’s Call for 17th TRW personnel at the base theater, March 4.



During the Commander’s Call, Reilman focused on topics such as resiliency, mental health, and diversity.



Reilman opened up the conversation with a tweet from Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, about seeking mental health.



“Mental health and seeking mental health, is not a career ending move, nor is it a barrier to gaining or maintaining your security clearance” said Reilman. “We all need to realize that mental health is just health. It is as important as your physical health, spiritual health and social health, which is what we are here to talk through today.”



Reilman also encouraged Airmen to be more connected with joint service members who contribute to the mission every day.



“It’s not just diversity in backgrounds, ethnicity, race; but different AFSC’s, MOS’s and getting to know the other joint services.” said Reilman. “Reaching out through other squadrons and just stopping to get more connected.”



Reilman welcomed Dr. Flor Leos Madero, Angelo State University chief diversity and inclusion officer as the guest speaker. Madero spoke on the methods of improving diversity, inclusion and cultural competence within the Air Force.



“It’s about being intentional in what we do,” said Mardero. “That’s my challenge to you: take steps to be more present with people. People want to change the world, but very few want to change themselves.”



In summary, members of the 17th TRW learned about the importance of mental health and cultural competency, broadening their perspective to build a better force for tomorrow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 Story ID: 416013 This work, Highlights of 17th Training Wing Commander's Call (Mar. 2022), by A1C Sarah Williams