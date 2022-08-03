Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Ashley Chang is an Army Reserve Officer who serves as a Team Lead and Nework...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Ashley Chang is an Army Reserve Officer who serves as a Team Lead and Nework Analyst. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

CYBER SNAPSHOT: 1st Lt. Ashley Chang



Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Officer (MOS 17A)

Unit: Company C, 1st Cyber Battalion

Duty title: Crew Lead and Network Analyst

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

-- Has earned bachelor’s degrees in math and computer science and pursuing master’s degree at time of interview

-- Is an Amazon Web Services Certified Solutions Architect

-- Earned the title of 1st Cyber Battalion Officer of the Quarter

-- Volunteers weekly at an after-school program



ON WHAT SHE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“I like being part of the Army Cyber Team because it allows me to work with a variety of people -- folks who have different leadership styles; folks who have different backgrounds; folks who I can learn from. In cyber, everyone has a collaborative mindset and I love that the team makes analytical reasoning and problem-solving fun!”



ON HOW, AS AN ARMY RESERVE OFFICER, SHE FEELS HER CIVILIAN JOBS SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

“My civilian job training and experience has helped me to develop interpersonal and technical skills that transcend the civilian-Army boundary, such as skills ranging from conflict management strategies to cloud architecture.”



ON WHAT SHE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING HER ACTIVE TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“The most challenging and fulfilling aspects about my tour with Army Cyber are simultaneously the new problem sets we face every single day and the subsequent solutions we are able to develop through problem-solving as a team.”



ON WHAT SHE WOULD SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE ARMY RESERVE -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING AN ACTIVE DUTY TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“I would encourage other members of the Army Reserve to leverage the skills they have gained from the civilian side in order to support Army Cyber’s mission, because everyone has something to bring to the table. Additionally, because everyone has a skill to share, there is so much more to both teach and learn, and one of the best ways to soak in all this knowledge is to go on a tour with Army Cyber.”







