75th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new MWDs

Military working dog Artyi receives a reward from her handler, Senior Airman Amelia Williams, 75th Security Forces Squadron, for following commands during training March 4, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Artyi, a patrol explosive detection dog, is a new addition to Hill's K-9 kennel, having recently arrived from the military working dog program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Introducing military working dogs Artyi and Bak, two additions to the 75th Security Forces Squadron K-9 team from the military working dog program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



Both are patrol explosive detection dogs, which means they can find and help apprehend suspects, but they can also sniff out explosives, said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Snape, 75th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog NCOIC.



The dogs arrived in December 2021, and have completed and passed their field evaluations. “We put them through all their trained odors and tasks,” said Snape. “Once they are deemed proficient, then that’s when they become a team with their handlers.”



Artyi, a female German Shepherd, was paired with Senior Airman Amelia Williams, also new to the 75th SFS. And Bak, a male Belgian Malinois, was paired with Staff Sgt. Ricardo Roque.



Both dogs have been working hard at training and bonding with their handlers. Snape said the team is impressed with the new MWDs with their drive and will to work.



“Artyi is lovable. She just loves everybody,” said Williams. “She’s also very committed and doesn’t know how to relax very well. She’s just an energetic hard-worker.”



Roque said Bak has a lot of energy and motivation, and loves to work.



“He’s still young and still figuring out the game, but he’s a quick learner,” said Roque. “He’s all about that affection and handling engagement.”



“They’re both going to be really good assets for the team for years to come,” said Snape.