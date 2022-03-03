U.S. Marines join NATO allies in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu event

Photo By Lance Cpl. Kyle Jia | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold, right, a combat videographer with II...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Kyle Jia | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold, right, a combat videographer with II Marine Expeditionary Force, fist bumps his Norwegian opponent before their jui-jtsu bout during a community outreach event that allowed U.S. Marines and Norwegians to learn Jiu-Jitsu techniques together during Exercise Cold Response '22 at Bodø, Norway, March 3, 2022. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Jia) see less | View Image Page

BODO AIRSTATION, NORWAY – U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force, hosted a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar alongside citizens of Norway, expanding their skills, and strengthening community ties in Bodo, Norway, Mar. 3, 2022.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Eric Gonzalez, utilities chief with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, II MEF, coordinated with the local Bodo Jiu-Jitsu dojo to share his passion for BJJ while in Norway. Gonzalez, a black belt who has practiced the martial art for more than 15 years, worked to bridge the gap between Marines and the Norwegian public for weeks prior to his deployment to the Arctic. His efforts came to fruition as a mix of lessons, sweat and pain in a BJJ training seminar, showcasing techniques, tactics and fundamentals of the craft.



Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is s universal language, Gonzalez explained. “We are able to come out here and a lot of us don’t speak the same language, but we all understand Jiu-Jitsu.”



According to Gonzalez, BJJ is like a chess game; a grappling-based martial art requiring an enormous amount of mental and physical strength to outsmart the opponent and force them to submit. Controlling and overcoming larger, stronger, aggressive opponents is the pinnacle note of the sport.



“Everyone in the world knows the U.S. Marines, but I don’t think the people up here have a proper understanding of what type of person a Marine is,” expressed Somnath Paramamik, a Bodo Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu student participating in the seminar. “It is so much more than actual skill learning in BJJ. I feel the community outreach […] so it is like a bridge being built slowly.”







Students of Bodo Jiu-Jitsu studio expressed their gratitude to the Marine participants with applause and handshakes at the end of the class on Mar. 3, 2022. Marines and Bodo locals bonded over BJJ, developing a bond that will last a lifetime. Events like this build upon a foundation of shared values, experiences, and vision.



U.S. and NATO allies will travel similar path through unit training during the Exercise Cold Response 2022. The ability to train and operate together as allies ensures we can respond quickly in any environment. Strong common bonds, lead to a stronger allied force.