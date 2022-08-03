5 Tips Sailors can use to get kick off healthy habits during National Nutrition Month

During National Nutrition Month this March, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) reminds Sailors they can take control of their nutritional needs by learning more about healthy eating.



How can they do this? NAVSUP Food Service Nutrition Program Manager Jennifer Person offers these five tips:



1. Flavor food with herbs and spices, not fat

2. Eat a rainbow of colors to decorate your plate

3. Avoid processed foods

4. Drink water

5. Eat every few hours



“Flavor, is more important than fat, because it provides a diverse dining experience,” Person said. This year’s National Nutrition Month theme is Celebrate a World of Flavors by embracing global cultures, cuisines and inclusivity.



Person goes on to say that adding color to your plate is a good way to ensure you get a variety of nutrients, especially from vegetables and fruits, they provide anti-oxidants, fiber, vitamins and water. These are key in maintaining good health.



“Avoiding processed foods is one we hear all the time, because it’s really important,” Person noted. “Processed foods provide empty calories and ingredients that are made in a lab. Choose whole foods that provide the most nutrients.”



Additionally, choose water and avoid soda or other sugary drinks. Eating every few hours also helps to maintain energy levels and reduce impulse eating.



“Good nutrition is about better readiness,” said Cmdr. Leanne Riley, NAVSUP director of Navy Food Service. “In other words eating well is key to being ready to fight.”



The Go 4 Green® program has menu planning guidelines that fleet TYCOMs reference when writing menus. These guidelines ensure that nutrient needs are met at all meals.



“Proper fueling is a key component to performance, resilience and longevity and compounded with physical activity you have a winning combination,” concluded Person.



The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is celebrating National Nutrition Month® 2022, too. Go to www.eatright.org for resources and materials. Some topics of interest that are posted on the site include Dietary Guidelines and MyPlate, Eating Right at School, Eating as a Family, Healthy Eating, Nutrition Facts and Labels and Vegetarian and Special Diets. Additionally, Planning and Preparation and Vitamin and Supplement information is available on this site. Whether you are looking to fuel yourself, kids or to prevent disease find information on this site. It is the credible resource for nutrition information.



