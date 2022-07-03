Zone D4 Drinking Water Data Package Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health, Drinking Water Data Publicly Released

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for Zone D4 to Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 7.



Zone D4 is the ocean side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and includes the Hawaii Air National Guard, The Lanai at Mamala Bay, and Mamala Bay Golf Course. There is no housing in the zone.



Post non-residential building flushing data results for Zone D4 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH. A summary of the laboratory testing results for Zone D4 can be found here.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink, it will amend the health advisory for Zone D4.



To ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



Additional resources, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted tenants can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for all zones except Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula), Zone A2 (Ford Island), Zone B1 (Halawa, McGrew), Zone D1 (Hale Moku, Hokulani), Zone G1 (Camp Smith), Zone H1 (Aliamanu Military Reservation), and Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).

