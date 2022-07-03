USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Spruance depart Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam – Crews, embarked staffs and squadrons assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departed Naval Base Guam after a scheduled port visit on March 7.

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) resupplied, conducted maintenance and provided the crew time for rest and relaxation in the strike group’s first port call since departing San Diego on Jan. 3.



“The Government of Guam and the local community has continuously supported strike groups operating in the region, and we are grateful for the opportunity to enhance our Sailor, material, and mission readiness after many weeks at sea,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. “The warfighters in this strike group are hard-working, innovative and focused, and we are thankful to have this level of support.



The ABECSG crew is 100% vaccinated and had zero cases onboard prior to pulling in for this port call. All Sailors and Marines employed the most effective means for ensuring the safety of the people of Guam while on authorized off-base liberty.



“Since we departed San Diego, the professionals that comprise the Abraham Lincoln have worked extremely hard every day to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce throughout the Indo-Pacific region—a very important mission to our nation,” said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, commanding officer of USS Abraham Lincoln. “Our time on Guam allowed us to recharge and get back to sea to continue our enduring commitment of upholding the internationally recognized rights of our allies, partners and friends.”



The carrier strike group began its scheduled deployment Jan. 3, and since arriving in the Indo-Pacific, has conducted several joint and combined exercises with a variety of allies, partners and friends including the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Carrier Strike Group, USS America (LHD 6), USS Essex (LHD 2), USS Ashland (LSD 48), USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), USS Dewey (DDG 105) and components of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF).



The deployment marks the first time the “Air Wing of the Future,” with a Marine squadron operating the F-35C Lightning II, has been embarked with a U.S. strike group.



Led by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, U.S. Navy units that visited Guam include aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21; and nine squadrons of embarked CVW-9.



CVW-9 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “Black Knights” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Tophatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14; “Black Aces” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41, the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151; “Wizards” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, operating the EA-18G Growler; “Wallbangers” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye; “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, operating the CMV-22B Osprey; “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14 operating the MH-60S Sea Hawk; and “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, operating the MH-60R Sea Hawk.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 20:04 Story ID: 415976 Location: GU Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Spruance depart Guam, by ENS Gabriel Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.