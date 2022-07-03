Results of Navy Annual PPV Tenant Satisfaction Surveys Released

WASHINGTON - This year’s privatized housing survey was conducted between October and December of 2021. The survey provides each household with a voluntary and confidential opportunity to share open and honest feedback on their housing experience.



Results from the 2021 Navy Public-Private Venture (PPV) housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey (TSS) show an overall score of 76.2 for family housing, representing a slight 0.8 point decline from the previous survey. Detailed survey results by the installation are being used to guide where the Navy and our PPV partners can continue to make improvements and take corrective actions.



“Providing quality, affordable housing for Sailors and their families is a priority for the Navy,” said Mr. Cannon, director of Fleet and Family Readiness at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). “Thank you to all the Sailors and tenants who took part in the survey. The survey responses will be invaluable in improving our housing services to best serve you as you serve the nation.”



About the Survey



The annual TSS is funded by the Department of the Navy (DON) and distributed to residents of privatized family and unaccompanied housing through a third-party survey company. The survey provides each household with a voluntary and confidential opportunity to share open and honest feedback on their housing experience.



This year’s privatized housing survey was conducted between October and December of 2021 with residents at 46 installations consisting of 244 family housing neighborhoods, as well as the two installations that have PPV unaccompanied housing.



Survey Results



The TSS, conducted by CEL & Associates, focused on three satisfaction indexes – overall satisfaction, property satisfaction and service satisfaction. These indices provide CNIC with a snapshot of the PPV residents’ opinions regarding the condition of the homes and neighborhoods, and the quality of the services provided. Of the 34,295 surveys distributed to PPV residents, 25.6 percent responded (2.9 percent decline from FY21) generating the following average scores, based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 76.2 (0.8 point decline from FY21)

• Property Index: 72.8 (1.2 point decline from FY21)

• Service Index: 78.2 (0.6 point decline from FY21)



Across the 45 Installations surveyed, 88.9% (40) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, Good, or Average ranges (100.0 thru 70.0) in the Overall Score, 8.9% (4) rated Below Average (69.9 thru 65.0), and 2.2% (1) rated Poor or Very Poor (64.9 thru 55).



A detailed summary of the FY22/Report Year 2021 TSS results can be found here: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing/HQ_Housing_Programs/surveys.html



While PPV partners worked diligently to provide continued service to residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges presented appear to have contributed to the decrease in overall satisfaction scores at 27 of the 45 installations surveyed.



While the majority of neighborhoods scored above average, PPV neighborhoods that received an overall score less than 75 are required to develop a targeted action plan to address issues identified by residents. These action plans are submitted to CNIC and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to review and track progress.



In addition to the TSS, the Navy continues to focus on improving its oversight of PPV housing and enhancing the living experience for service members and their families. The Navy is implementing the Department of Defense-issued Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) Tenant Bill of Rights (TBOR,) which addresses 15 of the 18 rights in the FY 2020 NDAA. The three remaining rights are being actively negotiated and are expected to be implemented as part of the new universal lease that is being developed.





Recent Efforts, Ongoing Improvements



 Housing Dashboard: CNIC continues to improve oversight of project company performance and the FY22 phase of the electronic dashboard updates will focus on improving oversight metrics for PPV occupancy, action plans for TSS results, and highlighting awareness of key metrics related to project sustainment.

 Tenant Bill of Rights: CNIC has worked with PPV partners and Housing Service Centers (HSC) to ensure full implementation of the 15 signed provisions for the Tenant Bill of Rights. Following OSD guidance, the Navy is postured to implement the full Tenant Bill of Rights, including the universal lease, dispute resolution and rent segregation.

 Increased leadership involvement and oversite: CNIC has developed installation-level briefings to better educate command leadership on the PPV program and to help increase engagement. Additionally, the Navy now conducts quarterly ‘town hall’ events for residents of PPV housing. These events are being held in person or virtually through social media and other online channels, and typically feature installation leadership, HSC staff and PPV representatives.



“I thank everyone who took time from their busy holiday and PSC schedule to participate in this year’s PPV Family and Unaccompanied Housing survey,” said Jon Skelton, CNIC Housing Operations and Policy branch manager. “The TSS is a vital part of how we assess the residential portion of our Housing program. We use this information as one way to hear the voice of the residents telling us their priorities for and opinions of their housing area. I can’t thank the participants enough and encourage everyone to participate.”



For more information about Navy Housing, go to www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing.html or visit your Navy Housing Service Center.

