    Multinational Partners Complete Wolf’s Trail Run

    Camp Novo Selo Polish Wolf's Trail Memorial Run

    Photo By Sgt. Matthew Damon | U.S. Army Soldiers pose for a photograph after the Polish Wolf's Trail Memorial Run......

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    03.06.2022

    Story by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    CAMP NOVO SELO, Kosovo – Several multinational partners came together to participate in the Polish Wolf’s Trail Memorial Run here March 6, 2022. The Polish Wolf’s Trail Memorial Run is a 1,963-meter run to memorialize Poland's post-war “Cursed Soldiers” of the anti-communist underground.

    The name for the run comes from Zbigniew Herbert’s famous poem "Wolves”, which is dedicated to the soldiers of the anti-communist underground in a post-World War II Poland. The run cover 1,963 meters to signify the year when the last cursed soldier, Jozef Franczak, died.

    Poland, Latvia, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, Greece, the United States of America, and Great Britain all had service members participating in the memorial run. All participants received medals commemorating the event.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 15:20
    Story ID: 415951
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Partners Complete Wolf's Trail Run, by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

