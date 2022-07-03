363d ISR Wing Airman performs heroic act, selected as 16 AF nominee for AFSA Pitsenbarger Award

Courtesy Photo | Strobelight bar on top of police car flashing red and blue. (Courtesy photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Strobelight bar on top of police car flashing red and blue. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

One Airman from the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing was recently nominated to represent 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) for the 2022 Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA) Pitsenbarger Award. The AFSA Pitsenbarger Award is presented annually to an Air Force enlisted member who has performed a heroic act, on-or-off-duty, which resulted in the saving of life or the prevention of serious injury.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Larson, an analyst with the 36th Intelligence Squadron, risked bodily harm by intervening in an altercation to protect and save a victim of domestic violence.



The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, when Larson was on holiday leave.



While Larson and his wife were heading to the base to shop, they noticed an altercation taking place along the street. While stopped at traffic light, they observed two individuals engaged in a violent, physical altercation along the roadside.



“I observed a large adult male repeatedly slam the head of a much smaller adult female into a vehicle’s door,” Larson said. “The male was double her size and the female was bleeding profusely.”



His first reactions was to call the police, but he knew it could take time for them to arrive on scene, time the victim did not have.



Larson knew he had to take life-saving actions. He quickly jumped out of his truck and alerted the assailant to release the victim. The assailant ignored Larson’s warning and continued to physically assault the victim.



Without regard for his own personal safety, Larson chose to physically intervene to prevent additional pain and suffering and the potential loss of life.



“I placed myself between both individuals and shielded the victim from further bodily harm until the local law enforcement arrived,” he said. “I was confident I would be fine. I was just wanted to make sure he was unable to flee and continue the assault.”



A few minutes later, local law enforcement arrived and was able to assist.



“Not much training kicked in, but I think just being in the military and always hearing ‘service before self,’ I knew I had to put the safety of her before the safety of myself,” he said.



The target analyst mentioned that he joined the Air Force because he didn’t want to be stuck working a normal job and wanted to be a part of something that could help people on a worldwide-level



“Seth’s bravery put his body on the line, when he chose not to be a passive bystander, and while he sustained minor injuries from the assault, the outcome for the victim potentially saved her from grievous bodily harm, or even death,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick Smith, commander of the 36 IS. “His decisive actions enabled the victim to receive timely medical assistance, without incurring any additional injuries as well as allowed law enforcement to apprehend the assailant.”