AMC chief of staff receives second star

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command’s chief of staff pinned on his second star in front of loved ones and colleagues both in-person and virtually during a ceremony at AMC headquarters, March 3.



Gen. Ed Daly, commander of AMC, promoted Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, describing him as a humble Soldier with a global perspective who has taken many challenging assignments in stride.



“It’s great to have you at AMC, it’s great to be able to promote you and it’s great to see you continue to progress in the United States Army in this great profession of arms as a leader,” Daly said. “And again, it’s no surprise based on your potential and what we already know about you.”



Duzzny comes from a military family, with his father, brother and son each serving. His Army story began 32 years ago as a ROTC cadet at The Ohio State University. After commissioning, he served as a rifle platoon leader in 3-502nd Infantry, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield and participated in combat operations during Operation Desert Storm.



His next assignment was as a ranger platoon leader and training officer for 1-75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. As his career progressed, he transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve in 2000. He served as chief of the Special Operations Command’s crisis action team and with the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.



“When you talk about pedigree, when you talk about ilk, when you talk about experience, we’re promoting the right individual today,” Daly said.



The continued hard work was noticed as he pinned on his first star as the commander of the 1st Brigade, Atlantic Training Division, 75th Training Command. His general officer assignments ranged from serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army North and the director of its Army Reserve Engagement Cell, to U.S. Northern Command senior representative to serving with the Office of the Secretary of Defense and Federal Emergency Management Agency. His missions ranged across border, hurricane and pandemic response.



“Most of the missions, as you know, require an unbelievable set of skills and complexity, and Walt did it magnificently,” Daly said.



After pinning on his second star, Duzzny credited both his family and those he served with for his success.



“I have had a number of people ask me over the past week or so, ‘How does it feel,’” he said. “The only two words that really come to my mind are blessed and humbled, humbled by the opportunity and the privilege to get to continue to serve.”



Duzzny joined AMC in August 2021 after serving as the commanding general of the 78th Training Division (Operations). He said that as a Soldier with experience in maneuver and infantry, he was familiar with AMC; but after seven months with the command, he has a new perspective on its impact to the Army as a whole.



“We cannot be successful without AMC behind us, to get the Army to where it needs to be, with what it needs to have prepared for whatever mission that we are told to execute,” Duzzny said.