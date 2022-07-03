Makin Island Named Ney Award Winner

SAN DIEGO – USS Makin Island (LHD8) was recently announced as the 2022 recipient of the Navy Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award in the Large Afloat category, Feb. 28.

Established in 1958, the Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands. The objective is to improve the quality of life for the Navy personnel and recognize the best general galleys in the Navy.



Cmdr. Edelio Joloya, Makin Island’s supply officer, considers this award a showcase of the ship’s skill in providing award winning service, and credits the crew for their support in making it happen.



“I am so honored and privileged to be part of our world class food service professionals. This prestigious award clearly validates Makin Island’s Culinary Specialists' and Food Service Attendants' dedication in providing the best service to our Sailors and Marines onboard.” said Joloya. “Not only were they able to compete and earn this year's Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award, but to do so during a pandemic is truly beyond the highest standards. We wholeheartedly share this award to all Culinary Specialists across the Navy and our sister branches."



The award recognizes a supply department’s sanitation, food production, training and level of knowledge, equipment operational status, habitability efforts and financial records management. These categories are each weighted to produce the overall grade of an inspection.



For these accomplishments, Makin Island will be receiving a trophy along with other Ney award winners during a recognition ceremony. The trophy will be displayed onboard Makin Island as a testament to what continued focus on mission and a “Gung Ho” mindset can truly accomplish.



Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego.



For more information about USS Makin Island (LHD 8) visit facebook.com/ussmakinisland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 10:25 Story ID: 415918 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Named Ney Award Winner, by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.