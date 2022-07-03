Fort Knox ACS provides a wide array of services, resources for Families of deployed Soldiers

Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill DeHaan hugs his spouse March 7, 2022 as V Corps prepares...... read more read more Photo By Jenn DeHaan | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bill DeHaan hugs his spouse March 7, 2022 as V Corps prepares to deploy. The Fort Knox Army Community Service office provides numerous deployment support services for Soldiers and Families. see less | View Image Page

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – The Army Community Service team has an important message to Fort Knox Families facing deployment: “We’re here for you.”



ACS specialist Jeanette Hack wears a number of hats within her directorate. She provides help with survivor outreach services, emergency family assistance and mobilization and deployment aid. However, her primary role is support coordinator.



With the recent deployment of 300 additional V Corps Soldiers to Europe to support NATO and its allies, Hack said many Family members may be feeling unexpectedly alone.



“It’s been so sudden,” said Hack. “We want to make sure we keep everyone informed about the resources we have, and also about issues that might come up that we can work through with them.”



The unique aspect of ACS, Hack said, is that its services are available to so many different people within the Army community.



“We’re here to support anybody that’s being involved with a deployment,” said Hack. “We’re here for the [family readiness group,] the [rear detachment] and, of course, the Family members.



“That includes anyone the Soldier designates as their Family – it could be a girlfriend that needs some connection, a fiancé; anyone who needs support.”



Hack said her office has a number of pamphlets and books on being separated by deployment they can distribute, as well as deployment calendars, activity books and other resources for children. She pointed out one other special item Families with young ones may want to take advantage of.



“We have the mommy/daddy dolls,” said Hack, referring to the specially designed dolls for children of Soldiers. “They can just reach out to me and I’ll be happy to get that for them, or anything else they need. That’s what we do.”



In addition to resources Families can take home with them, ACS also offers a number of ways they can help in person.



“We offer classes on stress management, communication and whatever topic they feel is going to be important to them during this time,” said Hack. “Myself and other staff members work together to create fun, interactive things to do, while incorporating things that have to do with deployment.”



ACS division chief Shannon Wilson said it’s times like this her department personnel all come together to ensure Families are getting everything they might need.



“Everything ACS does supports Soldiers and Families all the time, but particularly during a deployment,” said Wilson. “We can coordinate with all of the programs to provide specific things that Families are dealing with and put together tailored services for them.”



Wilson said this may be the first time many Families are experiencing a deployment and encouraged anyone feeling overwhelmed to reach out, even if they’re unsure about what ACS can do to help them.



“We want to make it as easy as possible for them to get services,” said Wilson. “If we don’t offer it, we’re going to find out who does.”



While in the past, those wishing to utilize ACS services would need to call and physically walk into the building, Wilson said there are many more options today.



“We can be virtual,” said Wilson. “They don’t have to necessarily come in. We’re going to be there for them whether it’s in person, Zoom, phone or email.”



Wilson said there are some key ways for community members to connect with ACS.



“Follow https://www.facebook.com/ACSFTKNOX/ for sure,” said Wilson. “That is where we post all kinds of information. People can also call our main office number at 502-624-8391.”



Wilson also advised Families of deployed Soldiers to create Army Family Web Portal accounts at http://www.armyfamilywebportal.com/, where members can see everything put out by ACS in one place. Hack echoed Wilson and emphasized the importance of staying connected.



“That’s what we’re here for,” said Hack. “We’re here to support our Soldiers and our Family members with our wide variety of resources.”



Hack said while there are many different parts of ACS, they all have one, clear message for anyone going through a deployment:



“Don’t ever feel like you ever have to deal with something on your own,” said Hack. “You have ACS, you have the entire Fort Knox community; always reach out. Don’t try to solve the problem by yourself to where it becomes a larger problem. Let us help you.



“You’re not alone, we’re here for you.”