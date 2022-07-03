Two Army National Guard Soldiers place in the top three at the Myrtle Beach Half Marathon

Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | This weekend, forty National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the 25th...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | This weekend, forty National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the 25th Anniversary Myrtle Beach half and full marathon on March 5. The winner of the half marathon was Officer Candidate Nathan Wanuch from the Tennessee National Guard mastering first in the half marathon standing with his sons Evan and Elliot. Spc. Nate Sink from the Ohio National Guard came in third place overall. see less | View Image Page

This weekend, forty National Guard Soldiers and Airmen competed in the 25th Anniversary Myrtle Beach half and full marathon on March 5.



The beautiful cool South Carolina weather brought Officer Candidate Nathan Wanuch from the Tennessee National Guard mastering first in the half marathon and came in third place. Spc. Nate Sink from the Ohio National Guard.



The flat looped course featured nine beautiful beachfront miles and is one of the country's most balanced and fastest courses.



Wanuch's most significant support came from his wife Felicia and their two young sons, Evan and Elliot. His family cheered for him along the course route near the finish line holding signs encouraging him and the other National Guard runners in the races.



"I saw them cheering for me during the last stretch of the course, my biggest motivator. I knew the second place was right behind me, and seeing them jumping up and down cheering for me, gave me that last little boost that I needed to hold off second," Wanuch said. "Their support means everything to me."



Wanuch has been in the National Guard for more than three years and qualified for its marathon team through team trials last year.

He has won four of the six half marathons he has run and the Chattanooga Marathon among the three full marathons he has entered.



Wanuch, won the men's half by about 6 seconds in a time of 1:13:06. Fellow National Guard marathon and endurance team member Nathaniel Sink of Columbus, Ohio, was third in 1:13:51.



The All-Guard trials are held annually and run at the Lincoln Marathon every year since 1984, except for in 2020. Because of adjustments made because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race was held in Omaha, Nebraska.



National Guard athletes from typically at least 45 states and territories competed for spots on the elite All-Guard Marathon Team during the National Guard Marathon Time Trials.



The top 50 males and top 20 females under the age of 50 who met time requirements qualified for a spot on the All-Guard Marathon Team, as well as the top three males and females over the age of 50 who met time requirements. The All-Guard team will now compete at multiple marathon events across the country.



The All-Guard Military Competitions Program additionally encourages and enhances the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and esprit de corps among National Guard members from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. Anyone interested in joining the All-Guard team should reach out to their state's program coordinator.