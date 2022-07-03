Abraham Lincoln departs Guam

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan | NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 2, 2022) Sailors shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan | NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 2, 2022) Sailors shift colors as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) moors at Naval Base Guam for a port visit. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jett Morgan) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINE SEA — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) departed Naval Base Guam, March 7, 2022, after conducting a five-day port call to the island.



The ship had been operating at sea in the Indo-Pacific region for 59 days during which it conducted exercises in the South China Sea and Philippine Sea, participated in exercises Noble Fusion and Jungle Warfare 2022, and sailed with ships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



“These Sailors trained incredibly hard in the months leading up to this deployment for all the mission sets that we could possibly be engaged in,” said Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer. “Our big focus is staying operationally ready by maintaining material readiness, conducting drills and flight operations so that when we are tasked with a mission, we’re ready to support.”

The visit marked the first port call since the ship departed its San Diego homeport, Jan. 3, 2022.



“The Government of Guam and the local community have continuously supported strike groups operating in the region, and we are grateful for this opportunity to enhance our Sailor, material and mission readiness after many weeks at sea,” said Rear Adm. J. T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3. “We are thankful to have this level of support. We look forward to engaging the local community that has so consistently supported our Navy.”



The port visit provided the crew time for rest and relaxation. They participated in various recreational activities facilitated by the ship’s morale, welfare and recreation (MWR) office, which included kayaking, a jungle river cruise and snorkeling.



“The tour definitely exceeded my expectations,” said Operations Specialist Seaman Jared Jenkins, a participant in the jungle river cruise. “I was glad to be on the river, but being able to get off the boat and walk on land, see animals, eat some local food and learn the history of the island made it that much better. The convenience of signing up for a tour with MWR definitely helps remove the hassle of planning activities in a place you’ve never been before.”



Guam natives aboard the ship also had the opportunity to reconnect with their heritage and loved ones.



“The port call went amazing — I was able to see my brother and cousins, my best friend and my godchildren,” said Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Monique Camacho-Winslett, a Guam native. “It was awesome to show people my beautiful island.”



Led by CSG-3, the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is comprised of Abraham Lincoln, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, which includes the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111).



CVW-9 is comprised of an E-2D Hawkeye squadron, the "Wallbangers" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117; a CMV-22B Osprey squadron, the "Titans" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30; an F/A-18E Super Hornet squadron, the "Tophatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14; an F/A-18F Super Hornet squadron, the "Black Aces" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 41; an EA-18G Growler squadron, the "Wizards" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133; an F-35C Lightning II squadron, the "Black Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314; an F/A-18E Super Hornet squadron, the “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151; an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter squadron, the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14; and an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter squadron, the "Raptors" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71.



Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-3, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSAL-CVN72.