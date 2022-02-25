USS Emory S. Land Makes Port Call in Saipan

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 25, 2022) -- The submarine tender USS Emory S Land (AS 39) made their first port visit since taking over as the lead maintenance activity (LMA), visiting Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 21-23.

“The fact that we are able to leave homeport while holding the LMA title is a testament to the skill of our stay-behind crew and the teamwork between the two tenders,” said Capt. Andrew Ring, Land’s commanding officer. “This shows that we can be of service to ships anywhere in the Indo-Pacific region while simultaneously supporting vessels in Guam.”

Crew members were able to tour the island and enjoy some rest and relaxation. Activities included go-kart racing, snorkeling, a historical tour, and a physical fitness training session with a local middle school. The Sailors and civil service mariners abided by all COVID-19 protocols.

Saipan is the largest island of the Northern Marianas and was a strategic outpost in World War II. The island features multiple memorials for those that were lost during the Battle of Saipan.

U.S. Navy ships and submarines routinely make ports of call in a variety of locations around the globe. U.S. Navy submarine tenders visit ports to maintain at-sea proficiency, demonstrate advanced capabilities, and strengthen our long-standing partnerships in the region.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, Land and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. The submarine tenders provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit us at http://www.csp.navy.mil/emorysland/ or like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EmorySLand.

For more news from USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/as39/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 22:07 Story ID: 415891 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Emory S. Land Makes Port Call in Saipan, by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.