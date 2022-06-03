WEATHER AIRMEN ENABLE BLACK HAWK MEDEVAC

Photo By Senior Airman Robert Cabuco | U.S. Air Force service members with the 199th Weather Flight, Hawaii Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Robert Cabuco | U.S. Air Force service members with the 199th Weather Flight, Hawaii Air National Guard, set up a TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System during aeromedical evacuation exercises with the 126th and 189th Aviation Regiments of the Hawaii Army National Guard at Dillingham Airfield March 4, 2022. The TMQ-53 is a portable, automated weather station that can take observations in up to one-minute intervals, enabling flying missions from anywhere in the world. It collects weather data, that includes wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, cloud height, precipitation and lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Cabuco) see less | View Image Page

DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD, Hawaii – The chaotic nature of weather can directly impact the outcome of any military operation. Thankfully, the joint relationship between Hawaii National Guard’s weather Airmen and medical Soldiers makes it possible to perform life-saving operations through aeromedical evacuations, which was validated during training exercises at Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point on March 4.

The Hawaii Army National Guard’s 126th and 189th Aviation Regiments, 1st and 3rd Battalions, MEDEVAC team rely on weather forecasts from Hawaii Air National Guard’s 199th Weather Flight to successfully complete their mission.

Army pilots flew three HH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, configured for medical evacuation operations, during the training exercise. It is a specialized multi-mission helicopter that can support medical, personnel or cargo transport missions. They were aided by the forecasts of Air Force weather professionals and their instruments.

“We’ve setup the TMQ-53 for the Army,” said Senior Airman Alec Lagalog, a Staff Weather Officer for the 199th WF, “to provide 5-day weather forecasts and mission execution forecasts for our pilots and to inform them of any weather impacts to the mission.”

The TMQ-53 Tactical Meteorological Observing System collects weather data, that includes wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, cloud height, precipitation and lightning. The data can be produced in remote and austere locations to provide tactical field reports to pilots for the mission.

“We are out here to provide weather forecast while the army is getting certified on their Aeromedical Evacuation training,” said SMSgt Matthew Jenkins, 199th WF SWO, “We are also here to complete our own annual weather certification.”

The 199th WF’s primary mission is to deliver mission critical weather information to the Army Guard and has provided their services since it was established 75 years. The unit was originally part of the Army Air Corps Weather Service and supported the original Army Signal Corps. It later became one of the four foundational units of the Hawaii Air National Guard and was federally recognized on August 3, 1946.

Today, due to recent COVID restrictions, there were few opportunities for both units to maintain readiness through regularly scheduled joint training. The exercise provided this opportunity to maintain their certifications and develop long lasting relationships between both the Army and Air branches of the Hawaii National Guard.