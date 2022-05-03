139th Airlift Wing receives new victim's advocate

The 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, recently added a new face to its Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team. Capt. Adam Baker, assigned to the 139th Operations Group, stepped up as a new victim’s advocate.



As a victim’s advocate, Baker will help provide liasons, assistance and support for victims of sexual assault within the wing. Victim advocates are selected by and directly report to the wing’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, or SARC. The wing SARC is Jennifer Streeter.



“‘You’re here to help,’ was kind of my main mentality, and that’s kind of what I want to bring to it from my side,” said Baker.



Baker first enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard as a weather technician. Later, he became an officer and joined the Missouri Air National Guard as a navigator. When Baker’s leadership came to him expressing the need for more victim’s advocates he volunteered without question.



“That’s my main thing, honestly, for being a victim’s advocate is to just be there to help someone…that’s kind of what we do as airmen, I think, because we’re here to help the nation and help our fellow airmen,” said Baker.



Helping others has always been a priority for Baker and he wants to ensure others know the SAPR team is readily available.



“If anyone does need anything, I’m here to help do what I can, so if I don’t know the answer, I’ll find someone who does,” said Baker.



The number for the SAPR Hotline is 816-262-3182.

