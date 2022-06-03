114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Team Red was the winner of the 114th Fighter Wing’s inaugural combined Turkey Shoot including both the Maintenance and Operations Groups ending on March 6, 2022.



The Turkey Shoot is a combined effort that evaluates the mission readiness of both fighter pilots and aircraft maintenance professionals through a number of different tasks. These competitions could be directly related to their chosen career fields or something much different.



“The Primary purpose of the Turkey Shoot is to build camaraderie and to work on our Multi-Capable Airman concept to see if we can operate on a split team and still get the mission done,” said Master Sgt. Michael Larson, Gun Shop supervisor for the 114th Fighter Wing and Turkey Shoot planning committee member.



The Turkey Shoot had other goals as well. One was to build upon the already established culture of teamwork within the 114th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group. Another goal was to continue their mission of supplying aircraft for the Operations Group. Lastly, to strengthen the community between the maintenance and operations groups through a healthy competition.



Members were split into two teams, red and blue, for all of the group competitions. Members for the different teams were chosen by their respective team captains. Both teams consisted of members from each of the different Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSC) across the maintenance group. The number of participating members for each event varied depending on the event.



“We’re trying to tear down those barriers between different jobs,” said Maj. Riley Hestermann, 114th Maintenance Squadron Commander.



Group level activities were used to get people outside their comfort zones and try new things. For certain events pilots were out on the flightline competing alongside maintainers. Furthermore, all members were competing in different parts of the base than what they typically work in.



“It was great to see people outside their normal role and recognizing some of these tasks are harder than they thought,” said Hestermann.



The entire maintenance group agreed that the goals of the Turkey Shoot were met.



Hestermann explained forcing individuals to go to some other area on base and do something they aren’t used to provides a mutual respect for one another.



The Turkey Shoot was not something that happened overnight, it took some planning to get it accomplished.



Hestermann applauded the hard work of Larson and all members of the planning committee.



“They were an awesome team, they took conceptual planning and launched it forward to make the Turkey Shoot 100 times better than the initial planning,” said Hestermann.



The Turkey Shoot consisted of different events each day such as a four man F-16 pull, ammo can relay’s, jeopardy, and chief curling. The events were designed to not only pair your job skills but also some fun events as well.



Once all of the competition was complete the points were tallied up and a winner was determined. The winning team was presented a plaque for all of the team members to sign. This plaque will be hung in a maintenance hangar for all to admire for the rest of the year until the next Turkey Shoot is held.



Although this is the first year the maintenance personnel have participated in the Turkey Shoot, the operations group had been organizing this event in years prior. Larson said the planning committee would like to see the combined Turkey Shoot take place again in the future.



“Overall it's been a lot of fun and our goal is to make it an annual event going forward,” said Larson.

