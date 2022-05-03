Madison Airman receives Bronze Star

The 115th Fighter Wing mission support group superintendent was awarded a Bronze Star during her retirement ceremony March 5, at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, for her distinguished achievements throughout her deployment from November 2020 to May 2021.

Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Maple earned the meritorious medal for her leadership of the only dedicated personnel recovery capability within the Levant while she was personally exposed to the significant risk of hostile action from complex attacks.

Maple played a vital role in establishing two new bases of operation while managing six emergency Red Cross events.

During the ceremony Lt. Col. Daniel Statz, acting commander of the 115th mission support group, mentioned her deployed leadership’s praise of her ability to be a humble leader that exploits the best in others during the most challenging scenarios. Statz also showed appreciation for her work and emphasized the rare circumstances of a drill status guardsman displaying criteria to receive a Bronze Star.

“You led all the way to the end in that strong deployment,” said Statz. “The value that you bring and the perspective that you bring as a drill status guardsman will be hard to replace.”

Before departing for her deployment to Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, Maple's son returned from his deployment and shared his advice of the value of senior enlisted advisors making the effort to know each one of their service member’s stories.

“I always remembered and carried that advice with me each day and fostered the environment to know each of my Airman’s capabilities and perhaps their limitations, which paid dividends as we embarked on a journey of chaos together,” said Maple. “It was an absolute honor and privilege to serve with this group of active duty combat rescue professionals.”

After serving for 26 years, Maple plans to continue to contribute to her community.

“I plan to continue to mentor, share, and be more committed to my community and pay forward the fruitful experiences that I’ve been so privileged to enjoy on my journey through life,” said Maple. “Because some in this room and across the U.S. believed in my capabilities and provided me the opportunity to care and lead others. I’m forever grateful.”

