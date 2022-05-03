Bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr. as he retires from the AZNG

“Ceremonies like this are difficult and they’re easy, I think,” said Maj. Gen Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Arizona National Guard Adjutant General. “You say change of responsibility or change of command and the only thing they have in common is change. Change itself presents an interesting dynamic. This double-edged sword to get up here and see talented individuals that are mainstays of the organization move on but at the same time it’s also exciting to see what new talents arise to the occasion.”



Zamora had a long successful career in many positions including First Sergeant of the 91st Civil Support Team, Command Sergeant Major of the 198th Regional Support Group and most recently the Arizona National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor. Zamora reminisces about his 32 years leading Soldiers and where he comes from.



“To the Soldiers and Airmen, it has been a blast spending time with many of you over the almost two years serving as your Senior Enlisted Advisor,” said Zamora. “You have kept me humble in remembering where I come from and that is very important for us senior leaders to be reminded of that from time to time.”



Buelow is another familiar face to the Arizona National Guard having served with Arizona previously.



“Thank you for this incredible opportunity to serve as the Senior Enlisted Leader for the Arizona National Guard,” said Buelow. “I am fully committed to the duties bestowed upon me being a leader or an advocate to service members. To the Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard, your presence humbles me. It is an absolute honor to serve with you in this position.”



As Muehlenbeck said, Buelow is a multicomponent leader, with a background in active duty, the reserve component and the National Guard. Beulow is a leader who knows his way in and out of military services and what it takes to lead.



“That’s the beauty of the National Guard though, isn’t it? We are forged in this fire of diversity in the diversity of experience and diversity of thought, and I think that’s really something to take pride in,” said Muehlenbeck.

