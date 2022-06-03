132 FSS to Streamline Customer Support with New Kiosk

The 132d Force Support Squadron is ready to better serve their customers with the new QueueKiosk System. This will provide a streamlined process and prioritize customers on drill weekends. The expectation is that the kiosk will decrease member wait time and allow FSS personnel to prepare for appointments ahead of time.



“If you coordinated a re-enlistment with the career development office they would have time to prepare those documents,” said Master Sgt. Cheyenne H. Cochran, the 132d FSS Personnel Systems Manager. “Then when you sign in, they pull your information up and come get you from the waiting room and it’s a quicker process.”



Upon entering the FSS building you will see a sign directing you to the kiosk, members will then input their information such as rank, name, and phone number. You will then select the office and reason for your visit, such as ID card or Retention. Once completed you will see your name appear on a wait list screen in the waiting room that will keep you updated on your spot in line.



"From an administration aspect this will help leadership measure metrics such as wait times, services provided, where the highest need for manning is, and how to properly staff offices", said Cochran.



The new system also features an online check-in, allowing members to make appointments from their current location and view wait times for specific offices. Once you’ve been added to the wait list queue you have 60 minutes to confirm your spot in line at the kiosk station inside FSS.



“You might need a re-enlistment contract, but someone else needs an ID card. By pulling up the link you can see the wait time for an ID card is an hour and a half, but for you it’s only 15 minutes. That way you can get taken care of and they can stay back and keep focusing on the mission,” said Cochran.



After checking in online, the system also provides text notifications to help FSS keep customers updated on wait times. This allows for increased communication between the customer and the offices in the event wait times have been extended or shortened.



Cochran said the hope is with continued use this will provide a consistent delivery of services and increase FSS productivity, allowing base members to focus on the mission for as long as possible, instead of dealing with increased wait times.



You can find the link by accessing the 132d FSS SharePoint, scanning the QR code, or by following this link: QueueKiosk Web Checkin

