    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to homeport after 3-month Alaskan Patrol

    USCGC Midgett (WMSL 757) arrives in Honolulu

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Sherri Eng | The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) moors at its new homeport at Base...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    KODIAK, Alaska — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returned to homeport in Honolulu, Hawaii, Friday after a three-month long Bering Sea patrol.

    The crew of the Midgett enforced federal laws and regulations in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands chain.

    They played a strategic role in protecting the nation’s critical marine resources, enforcing fisheries and safety regulations, and were forward positioned to safeguard the U.S. commercial fishing fleet.

    The crew of the Midgett also acted as a search and rescue platform while providing support to helicopter crews operating out of Dutch Harbor and Cold Bay, Alaska. This increased operational range for the aircrews and provided them with fuel for high-endurance missions.

    The crew also conducted training and emergency response drills.

    "Navigating Alaskan waters was extremely exciting and rewarding,” said the Midgett’s commanding officer, Capt. Willie Carmichael. “I’m proud and impressed by my crew’s service and commitment to promote safety and security in Alaskan fisheries that are so vital to the U.S. economy.”

