Field artillery units receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade

Courtesy Photo | The Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Fielding and Training Team of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Fielding and Training Team of the Software, Simulation, Systems Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM) field the Universal Fire Control System version 7.11B and 8.2 software upgrades this year to more than 40 U.S. Army, Marine Corps and National Guard Multiple Launch Rocket and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System units. (Photo by 1LT Kendra Thomas, 18th Field Artillery Brigade) see less | View Image Page

Over 40 U.S. Army, Marine Corps and National Guard Multiple Launch Rocket System and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System units as well as Army Pre-positioned Stock sites with field artillery launchers are receiving the Universal Fire Control System version 7.11B and 8.2 software upgrades this year. The updates enable employment and compatibility of the new Insensitive Munition Propulsion System rocket motor and Ignition Safety Device for the improved Guided MLRS rockets while also retaining launcher capability to fire the entire MLRS Family of Munitions.



The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command issued a Full Material Release for the IMPS munitions and UFCS v7.11B and v8.2 in November 2021. The following month, the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Fielding and Training Team of the Software, Simulation, Systems Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM) began fielding the software upgrades. To date, the STORM S3I team has already trained more than 20 military units and will continue its fielding efforts through summer 2022.