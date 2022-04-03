Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field artillery units receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade

    Units of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade

    Courtesy Photo | The Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Fielding and Training Team of the...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Story by Kinsey Lindstrom 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    Over 40 U.S. Army, Marine Corps and National Guard Multiple Launch Rocket System and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System units as well as Army Pre-positioned Stock sites with field artillery launchers are receiving the Universal Fire Control System version 7.11B and 8.2 software upgrades this year. The updates enable employment and compatibility of the new Insensitive Munition Propulsion System rocket motor and Ignition Safety Device for the improved Guided MLRS rockets while also retaining launcher capability to fire the entire MLRS Family of Munitions.

    The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command issued a Full Material Release for the IMPS munitions and UFCS v7.11B and v8.2 in November 2021. The following month, the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Fielding and Training Team of the Software, Simulation, Systems Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM) began fielding the software upgrades. To date, the STORM S3I team has already trained more than 20 military units and will continue its fielding efforts through summer 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 16:11
    Story ID: 415817
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field artillery units receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade, by Kinsey Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Units of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade
    Units of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade receive the highly anticipated launcher software upgrade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    MLRS
    18th Brigade
    GMLRS
    Fielding and Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT