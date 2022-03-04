Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing holds change-of-command ceremony

POINT MUGU, Calif. (NNS) – Capt. Christopher Hulitt relieved Capt. Michael France as commodore of Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing (ACCLOGWING) at a change-of-command ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Mar 3.



ACCLOGWING oversees 12 squadrons that operate the E-2C Hawkeye, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and C-2 Greyhound, ensuring they are manned, trained, and equipped to conduct sustained combat and logistic operations.



Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Naval Air Forces, officiated the ceremony and commended France on his superb leadership.



“The Wing is about driving outcomes and improving lethality in an area of great power competition,” said Whitesell. “Capt. France set the requirements for the E-2D platform which is truly the quarterback for the Air Wing of the Future. He drove the coordination with industry and Naval Air Forces necessary to achieve the warfighting capability the Navy needed to make the E-2D sea capable.”



France was presented with the Legion of Merit medal for his exemplary service as commodore of ACCLOGWING from 2020 to 2022.



“I endeavored to depart this Wing better then I found it,” said France. “We have embraced lessons learned from other communities to ensure we navigate and maximize efficient operations. There is no shortage of great activity happening at ACCLOGWING.”



Hulitt is a native of Randallstown, Maryland and graduated from Towson University in 1996. He enlisted in the Navy in 1997 as an Electronics Technician before receiving a commission through Officer Candidate School in Sept. 1998. He has accumulated more than 2600 flight hours in the E-2C/D, F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet, MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopters, and other tactical aircraft.



“As I look out at this awesome display of aircraft and war-fighters it’s incredibly humbling to be here today, “said Hulitt. “While Russia engages in an assault against a free Ukraine in disregard to international law, it signals storm clouds ahead and the Wing requires us to outsmart aggression, provide command and control to seize early warning initiatives and deliver great advantages to solve problems while preserving peace. We will ensure we are ready.”



NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, three warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.

