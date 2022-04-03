Makalapa (Zone E1), Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H3) Drinking Water Data Packages Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for Makalapa (Zone E1) and Aliamanu Military Reservation (Zone H3) to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 3.



Makalapa is home to U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters and provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Hale Keiki School and Montessori Center of Pearl Harbor are also located in Zone E1. Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) provides housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Army residents.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zones E1 and H3 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy Water System and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink for each zone, it will amend the health advisory for Zones E1and H3.



After DOH amends the advisory for Zone E1, the respective housing office will email a letter to residents stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days.



Temporary Lodging Allowance entitlements for all residents of Zone H3 will continue until the health advisory is also amended for Zone H2. Residents of Zone H3 will be notified to return home when DOH amends the health advisory for Zone H2, as part of Task Force Ohana’s plan to return AMR residents to their homes as a community effort.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



· (808) 449-1979

· (808) 448-3262

· (808) 448-2557

· (808) 448-2570

· (808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the AMR Community Center will provide support for all AMR residents and Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy Water System remains in effect for all zones except Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula), Zone A2 (Ford Island), Zone B1 (Halawa, McGrew), Zone D1 (Hale Moku, Hokulani), Zone G1 (Camp Smith), Zone H1 (Aliamanu Military Reservation), and Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).

