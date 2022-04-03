New York starts work on $10 million National Guard armory upgrade in the Bronx

Photo By Maj. Michael O'Hagan | New York Army National Guard leaders and New York State Office of General Services...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Michael O'Hagan | New York Army National Guard leaders and New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy toss a ceremonial shovel of sand during ground breaking ceremonies at the Bronx Armory Complex in New York City on March 3, 2022 to mark the start of a $10 million building upgrade. The Soldiers are, from left, Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, Lt. Col. Jeffery Roth, commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, and Capt. Zachary Rowland, the commander of the battery which is headquartered in the building. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Major Michael O'Hagan) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK -- The New York National Guard kicked off a $10 million upgrade of a 1950s-era armory in the Bronx with a formal groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, March 3.



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general, joined New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy to launch the revamp of the Bronx Armory complex.



The armory at 10 West 195th Street was originally the administrative annex of the massive Kingsbridge Armory next door, which was built between 1912 and 1917. The two buildings now beginning their upgrade were first constructed to complement the larger armory structure in 1950 and 1957. They include administrative, storage and training spaces as well as a vehicle storage building.



The New York National Guard transferred title to the Kingsbridge Armory to New York City in 1996 and the city has explored multiple uses for the facility, but it still stands vacant.

The old administrative space, though, houses the 100 Soldiers of Bravo Battery of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery.



“The project is all about our Soldiers,” Shields said in his remarks.



Back in 2004, Shields said, the first sergeant of the unit stationed here complained that the building was substandard. It’s taken 18 years, but the work is finally being done, he said.

The building renovation is funded by New York State, which shows the priority Governor Kathy Hochul places on the National Guard, Shields said.



“It’s so crucial because the governor sees all the time how important our Soldiers are,” Shields said. “I think it’s just a great demonstration of the state’s commitment to our Soldiers.”

In her remarks, Moy said the New York National Guard was one of her agencies’ most important clients.



“Considering what is happening today in the world, what’s happening here in New York, being able to give back by being able to help us renovate this historic facility to contribute to the mission in the readiness of the troops, that means a lot to us,” Moy said.



The Office of General Services is responsible for the construction and upkeep of New York state buildings, and is overseeing the armory upgrade project.

Capt. Zachary Rowland, the battery commander, said he was happy to see the investment being made in the building.



“A lot of the Soldiers are from the Bronx, from this area, so they take pride in being from the Bronx, Rowland said.



“So to see this kind of investment in Bravo Battery and this community means a lot to the Soldiers because it is their backyard,” he added.



The contract calls for replacing all roofing and windows as well as rehabilitating the electrical, plumbing, air condition, and heating systems. The interior space -offices, locker rooms, storage areas, classrooms, and latrines- will be redesigned for modern office computer and phone systems.



The buildings will also be made compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.



The Fratello Construction Corporation, based in Farmingdale on Long Island, received the construction contract for $9,033,108 in December 2021. The work is due to be completed in April of 2023.

The Soldiers who drill in the facility are currently drilling at New York's Camp Smith Training Site located about a 45-minute drive north in Cortlandt Manor.