AMC announces 4 ASC winners in annual public affairs competition

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Public affairs professionals from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command were honored when the U.S. Army Materiel Command recently announced the winners of the David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition for 2021.



AMC, which is ASC’s higher headquarters, conducts a competition and presents awards annually to recognize individual excellence in the field of public affairs. The awards are named in honor of the late David G. Harris, who served for more than 30 years as a public affairs officer at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, site of AMC headquarters.



The winners of the Harris Awards from ASC and other AMC major subordinate commands and organizations have gone on to compete in the Keith L. Ware Awards Competition, an annual Army-wide awards program honoring excellence in public affairs. Winners of the Keith L. Ware awards are expected to be announced in April.



The Harris Award winners from ASC are as follows:



• Katherine “Katie” Nelson of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, who earned first place as AMC’s nominee for the Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year Award. Nelson also earned first place for Best Commentary, for “One Spouse’s Experience with Mental Health in the Military,” and third place for Best Training Documentation Photograph, for “TACOM LARs Support Army Watercraft Systems.”

• Cameron Porter of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade at Kaiserslautern, Germany, who placed third in AMC’s Moss-Holland Civilian Writer of the Year Award competition, and also earned second place for Best News Story, for “Dülmen Town Hall First Step to Regionally Align APS-2 Operations in Europe, Pivot to Poland,” and honorable mention for Best Commentary, for “Women’s History Month: Women Serving in the Army Deserve our Utmost Respect.”

• Sgt. 1st Class Corinna “Corey” Baltos of ASC Headquarters, who earned second place for Best News Photograph, for “ASC NCOs Compete for Best Warrior.”

• Sarah Patterson of ASC Headquarters, who earned third place for Best Training Documentation Video, for “First Runner Up – AMC NCO of the Year: SFC Jonathan Tyndall.”

