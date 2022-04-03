LOGCAP holds executive level summit at Rock Island Arsenal

Photo By Jon Connor | Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, listens in...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, listens in during the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program executive level summit held Feb. 22-23 at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The purpose of the summit was to review and synchronize the best practices to move forward to continue to support Soldiers in their worldwide missions via LOGCAP V. Flanked to his right is Matt Sannito, deputy to the commanding general, ASC, and James Coffman, deputy to the executive director, Acquisition Integration and Management Center, ASC. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Logistics Civil Augmentation Program hosted an executive level summit here Feb. 22-23.



Commanding generals from the U.S. Army Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Mission and Contracting Command, and U.S. Army Contracting Command; the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island senior contracting official; and the four LOGCAP Primes’ corporate leadership, were provided a forum to discuss corporate and program level topics and review LOGCAP operations from a programmatic perspective at the summit.



Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general, U.S. Army Materiel Command, also had the opportunity to address the four LOGCAP Primes via a video teleconference session, where he emphasized that LOGCAP remains the contracted capability of choice for the Army and multiple joint partners for emergent and contingency operations.



He also highlighted the critical role that LOGCAP played in the whole of government response to the COVID pandemic and resettling of Afghan refugees, adding that the responsiveness of LOGCAP is what makes it so unique as an Army capability.



LOGCAP V is an $82 billion multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide logistics support to the six Army Service Component Commands across the globe.



ASC's mission is to integrate and synchronize the delivery of logistical capabilities and enablers at the operational and tactical points of need around the world.