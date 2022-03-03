U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaking operations St. Marys River

Initially, the icebreaking activity will focus on the lower St. Marys River, south of Munuscong (Mud) Lake and

the Middle Neebish Channel north and east of Neebish Island. As the week progresses, the Coast Guard extends

this icebreaking activity into the southern half of the West Neebish Channel, working from Mud Lake Junction

Light north to Moon Island. The Coast Guard will not disturb ice south of West Neebish Channel Light 45,

above Ferry crossing, or the ice north of Moon Island, below the Ferry crossing.



In the coming weeks, as the March 25th scheduled opening of the Sault Locks approaches, icebreaking

activities encompass all navigable waters of the St. Marys River. Recreational users of the ice should plan their

activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.



For any questions about local or regional icebreaking activities contact the Vessel Traffic Service at (906)

635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-

