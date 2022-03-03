Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaking operations St. Marys River

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Initially, the icebreaking activity will focus on the lower St. Marys River, south of Munuscong (Mud) Lake and
    the Middle Neebish Channel north and east of Neebish Island. As the week progresses, the Coast Guard extends
    this icebreaking activity into the southern half of the West Neebish Channel, working from Mud Lake Junction
    Light north to Moon Island. The Coast Guard will not disturb ice south of West Neebish Channel Light 45,
    above Ferry crossing, or the ice north of Moon Island, below the Ferry crossing.

    In the coming weeks, as the March 25th scheduled opening of the Sault Locks approaches, icebreaking
    activities encompass all navigable waters of the St. Marys River. Recreational users of the ice should plan their
    activities carefully, use caution near the ice and stay away from charted navigation areas.

    For any questions about local or regional icebreaking activities contact the Vessel Traffic Service at (906)
    635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    -USCG-

    TAGS

    USCG
    Ice Breaking
    St. Marys River
    District Nine
    Sault Sainte Marie

