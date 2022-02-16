Naval Medical Forces Pacific team participates in Keen Edge 22

A team of 16 from Naval Medical Forces Pacific’s headquarters, located in San Diego, and various NMFP subordinate commands travelled to Hawaii and participated in Keen Edge 22 from Jan. 27- Feb. 3.



Keen Edge 22 is the latest in a series of joint and bilateral command-post exercises with the U.S. military and the Japan Self Defense Force that is designed to improve interagency coordination, combat readiness, and interoperability of all participants in the Indo-Pacific region.



During KE 22, various Japanese and U.S. headquarters staffs, from various locations, employed computer simulations to practice responses in the event of a crisis or contingency.



The NMFP team’s role during the exercise was to establish a medical Task Group that assumed command and control of theater medical units in support of the Theater Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, which in this case was Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



NMFP involvement marked the first time the command participated in KE 22, while it exercised theater-wide coordination of medical assets, patient movement and medical logistics.



“Keen Edge was a tremendous opportunity for our Navy Medicine team to exercise a new medical command and control concept in support of the operational forces”, said Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, NMFP and the Task Group’s Commander. “I could not be more proud of each member of our team as we developed then honed our tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate health service support within a maritime domain.”



Keen Edge is an annual U.S.-Japan exercise series that alternates between field training exercises (called Keen Sword) and command post exercises.



Naval Medical Forces Pacific provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands, on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. NMFP also oversees eight research laboratories that deliver cutting edge health and medical research to enhance the deployment readiness and survivability of our Joint Forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 10:26 Story ID: 415756 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Pacific team participates in Keen Edge 22, by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.