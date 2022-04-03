All Services Compete in IWTC Corry Station Warrior Day Competition

Courtesy Photo | Students at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station participated in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station participated in “Warrior Day,” a multiple-sport competition which allowed 'A' and 'C' school students an opportunity to compete against their fellow Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen while participating in rigorous team building events that embody the warrior ethos on Feb. 18, 2022. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Networks 1st Class James M. Moore



PENSACOLA, Fla. - Students at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station participated in “Warrior Day,” a multiple-sport competition after completing their active shooter training on Corry Station, Feb. 18, 2022.



IWTC Corry Station’s Warrior Day provided 'A' and 'C' school students an opportunity to compete against their fellow Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen while participating in rigorous team building events that embody the warrior ethos.



Events during Warrior Day included: dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, flag football, 400m dash, 4x400m relay, 3v3 basketball, volleyball, sand bag relay, 6-on-6 soccer, kickball, 5K run, tug-o-war, and various feats of strength.



The day started off with warrior toughness training followed by stretching and warm-ups. Afterwards, the commanding officer, Cmdr. Meredith Schley and executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Jake Bebber inspired the competitors with some invigorating words of motivation. Then, ITWC Corry Station Command Master Chief Joe Reynolds kicked off the events with a cadence pushup competition.



With participants from each department/branch lined up and waiting for directions, Reynolds shouted, “Up! Down!” With a roar, all the schoolhouses started cheering on the representatives. One by one, service members started to fall out and in the end it was the competitor from the Information Systems Technician (IT) Schoolhouse who remained, gaining the first point of the day.



Seaman Jacob Neufeldt, a Colorado native currently a student in the Cryptologic Technician Technical (CTT) Schoolhouse, said his favorite event to watch was the pushups.



“It was the most motivating activity of the competition,” said Neufeldt. He said he believed in his schoolhouse because “they were the most fit and best prepared for the competitions of the day.”



Seaman Evan Ingram from Texas, also from the CTT Schoolhouse, who participated in the pull-up competition and finished in the top 10% in the 5K run, used the competitions as a means to show who was best amongst his peers and friends. When asked which event he had the most fun in he stated, “For me, it was the pull-ups. I had a couple of my buddies there to see who could do the most.”



There were also a couple of amazing feats of strength. The winner of the 5K competition, United States Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Mackaman, from York, Maine, completed the course in 15 minutes. Information Systems Technician Chief Anthony Rantayo, who was the event coordinator and was driving the pace vehicle stated that, “it was hard to be the pace vehicle when he was outrunning the truck!”



Another Marine Corps student broke the record for squat lifting. After winning the competition for the Marines, they continued to add weight to see how far he could go. For safety reasons, they stopped him after he squatted 650 pounds.



The day was finished with the traditional tug-of-war. In a tournament style competition, the departments/branches tested their will and their strength. As if to mirror the beginning of the day, the IT Schoolhouse took home the win and secured their victory of Warrior Day. After closing comments, Schley presented the Warrior Day trophy to the IT schoolhouse.



IWTC Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.